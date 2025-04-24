Global Condolences Condemning Pahalgam Terror Attack Continue To Pour In

MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, April 24 (IANS) Several countries on Thursday continued to condemn the Pahalgam attack which resulted in dozens of civilian casualties and injuries, offering their support to India at the same time.

"The Arab Republic of Egypt, its government and people, express their sincere condolences and deepest sympathy to the government and people of friendly India over this painful loss and to the families of the victims, wishing a speedy recovery to all those injured. The Egyptian government and people affirm their support for India in confronting all forms of violence and terrorism aimed at destabilising the country," read a statement issued by the Egyptian Foreign Ministry.

The Embassy of Morocco in India also took to social media, expressing solidarity with the "friendly people of India" in this difficult time.

"The Embassy of the Kingdom of Morocco in New Delhi extends heartfelt condolences to the families of the victims and the friendly people of India in the wake of the horrific terrorist attack in Pahalgam. Morocco stands in solidarity with India during this difficult time," the Embassy posted on X.

On Thursday, French Foreign Minister Jean-Noel Barrot also called External Affairs Minister (EAM) S. Jaishankar, expressing full support for India.

"Appreciate the call today from French FM Jean-Noel Barrot expressing support and solidarity on the Pahalgam terrorist attack," EAM Jaishankar posted on X.

Meanwhile, in his first address following the barbaric terror attack in Jammu and Kashmir, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday issued a strong and unequivocal message to the perpetrators of the violence, asserting that India will pursue them to the "ends of the Earth" and that terrorism will not go unpunished.

"India will identify, track and punish every terrorist, their handlers and their backers. We will pursue them to the ends of the earth. India's spirit will never be broken by terrorism," he said while addressing a massive gathering in Bihar's Madhubani.

The brutal assault unfolded on Tuesday in the Baisaran Valley near Pahalgam, where heavily-armed terrorists emerged from the surrounding dense forests and opened indiscriminate fire on innocent tourists. The attack has been described as one of the most horrific in the region in recent memory.

According to Intelligence sources, Pakistan-based terror outfit The Resistance Front (TRF), an offshoot of the banned Lashkar-e-Taiba, has claimed responsibility for the attack.

The attack has triggered a string of strong retaliatory diplomatic and strategic actions by India, including suspension of the Indus Waters Treaty, expulsion of Pakistani military attaches, closure of the Attari-Wagah border, and cancellation of the SAARC Visa Exemption Scheme for Pakistani nationals.