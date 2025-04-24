403
Israeli Attacks Kill More Palestinians in Gaza
(MENAFN) On Thursday, the Israeli military carried out a series of new airstrikes across the already devastated Gaza Strip, resulting in the deaths of at least 30 Palestinians, based on medical sources and local media reports.
The airstrikes have intensified the ongoing violence in the region, further worsening the humanitarian crisis.
In one of the attacks, Israeli fighter jets bombed a group of civilians in the Zeitoun area of eastern Gaza City, killing four people, a medical source confirmed.
Later, ten more individuals were killed, and several others wounded, in another airstrike targeting a market in Jabalia, a northern town in Gaza, as reported by a news agency.
In the southern part of the Gaza Strip, local media reported that four people, including two children, lost their lives in two separate strikes.
One hit a residential home, while the other targeted a tent housing displaced civilians in Khan Younis. Additionally, another airstrike on a home in the same area killed a woman and two children.
The Nuseirat refugee camp, located in central Gaza, also suffered from an airstrike on a tent, which claimed the lives of three individuals.
Meanwhile, in Gaza City’s Sheikh Radwan neighborhood, a couple and their four children were killed when their home was struck by Israeli aircraft.
Israel resumed its military operations against the Gaza Strip on March 18, breaking a ceasefire and prisoner exchange agreement that had been in place since January.
Since October 2023, Israel's actions have led to nearly 51,400 Palestinian deaths, most of whom have been women and children.
