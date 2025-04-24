403
India rebels following supposed ceasefire breach by Pakistan
(MENAFN) The Indian Army stated on Wednesday that it had delivered a “controlled and calibrated” response after Pakistani forces allegedly violated the ceasefire agreement by crossing the Line of Control (LoC), the contested border dividing India and Pakistan.
According to Indian Express, the Indian response was triggered by a mine explosion near the LoC, reportedly followed by unprovoked firing from the Pakistani side. “Indian troops responded effectively,” said Lt. Col. Suneel Bartwal, the Army’s spokesperson, noting that the situation is currently stable and under close watch.
Citing unnamed sources, Indian media reported that several Pakistani soldiers were killed in the retaliatory fire.
This marks the first official acknowledgment of a ceasefire violation by Indian forces in recent months. Earlier incidents were also reported this year in the Krishna Ghati sector of Jammu and Kashmir’s Poonch district.
Lt. Col. Bartwal emphasized that the Indian Army remains committed to the ceasefire agreement made with Pakistan in February 2021, which calls for strict adherence to peace along the LoC and other areas.
Tensions over Kashmir—a region both countries claim—have persisted since the 1947 partition and continue to fuel cross-border incidents between the two nuclear-armed neighbors.
The skirmish comes ahead of Indian Home Minister Amit Shah’s planned visit to Jammu and Kashmir next week. It also coincides with a multi-day counterinsurgency operation in the Kathua district, where two militants were recently killed and security forces are pursuing three more suspects in dense forest areas.
So far, Pakistan has not issued an official response. Earlier this year, on Kashmir Solidarity Day, Pakistani Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif had urged India to engage in dialogue over the Kashmir issue.
