Zimperium Positioned As A Leader In The 2025 SPARK Matrixtm: In-App Protection By QKS Group
The QKS Group SPARK MatrixTM provides competitive analysis & ranking of the leading In-App Protection vendors.
Zimperium, with its comprehensive technology for In-App Protection, has received strong ratings across the parameters of technology excellence and customer impact.
DALLAS, April 24, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- QKS Group announced today that it has named Zimperium as a 2025 technology leader in the SPARK MatrixTM: In-App Protection , 2025.
Ayush Patidar , Analyst at QKS Group , states, "Zimperium MAPS delivers a robust, end-to-end mobile application security by combining advanced threat detection, runtime protection, and DevSecOps integration in a single platform. Its flexible app shielding options and real-time threat intelligence helps organizations to secure mobile apps without disrupting development cycles". "This comprehensive approach makes Zimperium a preferred choice for securing mobile-first businesses across regulated industries." adds Ayush.
The QKS Group SPARK MatrixTM includes a detailed analysis of the global market dynamics, major trends, vendor landscape, and competitive positioning. The study also provides a competitive analysis and ranking of the In-App Protection providers in the form of the SPARK MatrixTM. The study also provides strategic information for users to evaluate different vendor capabilities, competitive differentiation, and market positions.
"Zimperium's recognition as the leader in the 2025 SPARK MatrixTM for In-App Protection reinforces the critical need for continuous, embedded security throughout the entire app lifecycle," said Krishna Vishnubhotla, Vice President of Product Strategy at Zimperium. "Our AI-powered protection is purpose-built for mobile, automatically defending against reverse engineering, app tampering, and on-device threats-without impacting release cycles. The ability to update in-app threat detection and response over the air is a key differentiator, enabling organizations to stay ahead of evolving threats and maintain persistent protection."
About Zimperium
Zimperium is the world leader in mobile security. Purpose-built for mobile environments, Zimperium provides unparalleled protection for mobile applications and mobile devices, leveraging AI-driven, autonomous mobile security to counter evolving threats including mobile-targeted phishing (mishing), mobile malware, mobile app vulnerabilities and compromise, as well as zero-day mobile threats. As cybercriminals adopt a mobile-first attack strategy, Zimperium helps organizations stay ahead with proactive, unmatched protection of the mobile apps that run your business and the mobile devices relied upon by your employees. Headquartered in Dallas, Texas, Zimperium is backed by Liberty Strategic Capital and SoftBank. Learn more at
About QKS Group
QKS Group is a global advisory and consulting firm focused on helping clients achieve business transformation goals with Strategic Business and Growth advisory services. At QKS Group, our vision is to become an integral part of our client's business as a strategic knowledge partner. Our research and consulting deliverables are designed to provide comprehensive information and strategic insights for helping clients formulate growth strategies to survive and thrive in ever-changing business environments.

