CARS To Announce First Quarter 2025 Financial Results

CHICAGO, April 24, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Cars Inc. (NYSE: CARS ) (d/b/a "Cars Commerce Inc " or the "Company"), an audience-driven technology company empowering the automotive industry, today announced that it expects to report its financial results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2025, on Thursday, May 8, 2025. The Company will host a conference call with a live webcast at 8:00 a.m. CT/9:00 a.m. ET on the same day to discuss the results.

The conference call will be hosted by Chief Executive Officer, Alex Vetter and Chief Financial Officer, Sonia Jain.

Those interested are invited to listen to the live webcast online at href="" rel="nofollow" car . A webcast replay will be available shortly afterwards by visiting Events on the Investor Relations website.

ABOUT CARS COMMERCE

Cars Commerce is an audience-driven technology company empowering the automotive industry. The Company simplifies everything about car buying and selling with powerful products, solutions and AI-driven technologies that span pretail, retail and post-sale activities – enabling more efficient and profitable retail operations. The Cars Commerce platform is organized around four industry-leading brands: the flagship automotive marketplace and dealer reputation site Cars®, award-winning technology and digital retail technology and marketing services from Dealer Inspire, essential trade-in and appraisal technology from AccuTrade, and exclusive in-market media solutions from the Cars Commerce Media Network. Learn more at .

SOURCE Cars Commerce

