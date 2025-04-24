403
Russian, Indian navies examine firepower
(MENAFN) Indian and Russian naval forces have wrapped up the "Indra 2025" joint maritime exercises in the Bay of Bengal, the Russian Defense Ministry announced on Friday. The three-day operation involved live-fire drills targeting both aerial and maritime threats.
The exercises saw coordinated tactical maneuvers between the two navies, including operations to counter unmanned aerial and surface vehicles. Crews also practiced escorting vessels and conducting at-sea replenishment using the traverse method, supported by the Russian tanker Pechenga.
On the Russian side, the corvettes Rezkiy and Hero of the Russian Federation Aldar Tsydenzhapov participated alongside the Pechenga, while India deployed its destroyer INS Rana and corvette INS Kutar. Naval helicopters also took part in cross-deck landings, with a Russian Ka-27M helicopter landing on INS Rana, and an Indian Chetak helicopter landing on a Russian corvette.
The drills concluded with a port call in Chennai for a closing ceremony and evaluation.
According to Captain 1st Rank Aleksey Antsiferov of the Russian Pacific Fleet, the Indra Navy exercises offer a valuable platform for strengthening joint maritime capabilities, sharing operational experience, and enhancing strategic cooperation between the two nations. He emphasized that the drills were not directed against any specific country and had no connection to ongoing geopolitical tensions.
The Indra Navy exercise has been held annually since 2003, underscoring the long-standing defense partnership between India and Russia.
