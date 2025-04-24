Serve Robotics To Report First Quarter 2025 Financial Results, Host Conference Call And Webcast On May 8
Conference Call and Webcast Information
Company management will host a conference call at 2 p.m. PT / 5 p.m. ET. A live audio webcast will be available at investors.serverobotics.com and a replay will be available at the same location.
Analysts and investors who wish to submit questions to management may send an email to ... by close of business on Wednesday, May 7, 2025.
If you wish to receive company email notifications, please register at
About Serve Robotics
Serve Robotics develops advanced, AI-powered, low-emissions sidewalk delivery robots that endeavor to make delivery sustainable and economical. Spun off from Uber in 2021 as an independent company, Serve has completed tens of thousands of deliveries for enterprise partners such as Uber Eats and 7-Eleven. Serve has scalable multi-year contracts, including a signed agreement to deploy up to 2,000 delivery robots on the Uber Eats platform across multiple U.S. markets.
For further information about Serve Robotics (Nasdaq:SERV), please visit or follow us on social media via X (Twitter), Instagram, or LinkedIn @serverobotics.
Contacts
Media
Aduke Thelwell
Head of Communications & Investor Relations
...
Investor Relations
...
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment