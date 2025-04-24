Firstservice Reports First Quarter Results
| Three months
ended March 31
|2025
|2024
|Revenues (millions)
|$
|1,250.8
|$
|1,158.0
|Adjusted EBITDA (millions) (note 1)
|103.3
|83.4
|Adjusted EPS (note 2)
|0.92
|0.67
|GAAP Operating Earnings (millions)
|39.3
|38.1
|GAAP EPS
|0.06
|0.14
TORONTO, April 24, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- FirstService Corporation (TSX: FSV; NASDAQ: FSV) today reported operating and financial results for its first quarter ended March 31, 2025. All amounts are in US dollars.
Consolidated revenues for the first quarter were $1.25 billion, up 8% relative to the same quarter in the prior year. Adjusted EBITDA (note 1) increased 24% to $103.3 million, and Adjusted EPS (note 2) was $0.92, reflecting 37% growth over the prior year quarter. GAAP Operating Earnings were $39.3 million, relative to $38.1 million in the prior year period. GAAP diluted earnings per share was $0.06 per share in the quarter, versus $0.14 in the same quarter a year ago.
“We are pleased with our reported financial results, which were buoyed by strong margins and earnings growth,” said Scott Patterson, Chief Executive Officer of FirstService.“Despite the uncertain macroeconomic environment, our operating leaders and teams continued to drive disciplined execution and healthy profitability. Our performance during the quarter keeps us on track to hit our targets for the year,” he concluded.
About FirstService Corporation
FirstService Corporation is a North American leader in the essential outsourced property services sector, serving its customers through two industry-leading service platforms: FirstService Residential - North America's largest manager of residential communities; and FirstService Brands - one of North America's largest providers of essential property services delivered through individually branded company-owned operations and franchised systems.
Segmented Quarterly Results
FirstService Residential revenues were $525.1 million for the first quarter, an increase of 6% versus the prior year, including 3% organic growth. Adjusted EBITDA for the quarter was $41.6 million, an increase of 17% compared to the prior year period. Operating Earnings were $29.3 million, versus $26.7 million in the first quarter of last year. The year-over-year division margin improvement was due to realized operating efficiencies in our property management client service delivery model.
FirstService Brands revenues for the first quarter totalled $725.7 million, up 10% relative to the prior year period. On an organic basis, division revenues declined 2%, with solid organic growth at Century Fire Protection, offset by flat or modestly lower year-over-year results in our other service lines. Reported revenue growth also reflected the contribution from recent tuck-under acquisitions within Roofing Corp of America. Adjusted EBITDA was $67.8 million, up 22% versus the first quarter of 2024. The Adjusted EBITDA margin expansion was largely driven by continued improvements in our operating processes and cost structure at our restoration and home services brands. Operating Earnings were $24.5 million, compared to $26.8 million in the prior year quarter. The Operating Earnings margin decline resulted from increased contingent upside earn-out adjustments tied to certain recently completed acquisitions.
Corporate costs, as presented in Adjusted EBITDA (note 1), were $6.1 million in the first quarter, relative to $7.7 million in the prior year period. Corporate costs for the quarter were $14.5 million, relative to $15.4 million in the prior year period.
Conference Call
FirstService will be holding a conference call on Thursday, April 24, 2025 at 11:00 a.m. ET to discuss results for the first quarter of 2025. This call is being webcast live at the Company's website at href="" rel="nofollow" target="_blank" title="" . Participants may register for the call here to receive the dial-in number and their unique PIN.
To join the webcast in listen only mode, use this link: .
Forward-looking Statements
This press release includes or may include forward-looking statements. Much of this information can be identified by words such as“expect to,”“expected,”“will,”“estimated” or similar expressions suggesting future outcomes or events. FirstService believes the expectations reflected in such forward-looking statements are reasonable but no assurance can be given that these expectations will prove to be correct and such forward-looking statements should not be unduly relied upon. These statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause the actual results to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements contemplated in the forward-looking statements. Such factors include: (i) general economic and business conditions, which will, among other things, impact demand for FirstService's services and the cost of providing services; (ii) the ability of FirstService to implement its business strategy, including FirstService's ability to acquire suitable acquisition candidates on acceptable terms and successfully integrate newly acquired businesses with its existing businesses; (iii) changes in or the failure to comply with government regulations; and (iv) other factors which are described in FirstService's annual information form for the year ended December 31, 2024 under the heading“Risk factors” (a copy of which may be obtained at ) and Annual Report on Form 40-F filed with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission (a copy of which may be obtained at ), and subsequent filings (which factors are adopted herein). Forward-looking statements contained in this press release are made as of the date hereof and are subject to change. All forward-looking statements in this press release are qualified by these cautionary statements. Unless otherwise required by applicable securities laws, we do not intend, nor do we undertake any obligation, to update or revise any forward-looking statements contained in this press release to reflect subsequent information, events, results or circumstances or otherwise.
Summary financial information is provided in this press release. Our interim consolidated financial statements and related management's discussion and analysis will be made available on SEDAR+ at .
Notes
1. Reconciliation of net earnings to Adjusted EBITDA:
Adjusted EBITDA is defined as net earnings, adjusted to exclude: (i) income tax; (ii) other (income) expense; (iii) interest expense; (iv) depreciation and amortization; (v) acquisition-related items; and (vi) stock-based compensation expense. The Company uses adjusted EBITDA to evaluate its own operating performance, its ability to service debt, and as an integral part of its planning and reporting systems. Additionally, this measure is used in conjunction with discounted cash flow models to determine the Company's overall enterprise valuation and to evaluate acquisition targets. Adjusted EBITDA is presented as a supplemental measure because the Company believes such a measure is useful to investors as a reasonable indicator of operating performance, due to the low capital intensity of the Company's service operations. The Company believes this measure is a financial metric used by many investors to compare companies, especially in the services industry. This measure is not a recognized measure of financial performance under GAAP in the United States, and should not be considered as a substitute for operating earnings, net earnings or cash flow from operating activities, as determined in accordance with GAAP. The Company's method of calculating adjusted EBITDA may differ from other issuers and accordingly, this measure may not be comparable to measures used by other issuers. A reconciliation of net earnings to adjusted EBITDA appears below.
|(in thousands of US dollars)
| Three months ended
March 31
| 2025
|2024
|Net earnings
|$
|14,080
|$
|14,897
|Income tax
|6,000
|6,015
|Other income, net
|(86
|)
|(1,880
|)
|Interest expense, net
|19,264
|19,026
|Operating earnings
|39,258
|38,058
|Depreciation and amortization
|44,176
|36,807
|Acquisition-related items
|12,233
|1,600
|Stock-based compensation expense
|7,599
|6,908
|Adjusted EBITDA
|$
|103,266
|$
|83,373
A reconciliation of segment operating earnings to segment Adjusted EBITDA appears below.
|(in thousands of US$)
|Three months ended, March 31, 2025
| FirstService
Residential
| FirstService
Brands
|Corporate (1)
|Operating earnings (loss)
|$
|29,267
|$
|24,486
|$
|(14,495
|)
|Depreciation and amortization
|10,636
|33,517
|23
|Acquisition-related items
|1,728
|9,764
|741
|Stock-based compensation expense
|-
|-
|7,599
|Adjusted EBITDA
|$
|41,631
|$
|67,767
|$
|(6,132
|)
|Three months ended, March 31, 2024
| FirstService
Residential
| FirstService
Brands
|Corporate (1)
|Operating earnings (loss)
|$
|26,658
|$
|26,799
|$
|(15,399
|)
|Depreciation and amortization
|8,423
|28,361
|23
|Acquisition-related items
|518
|302
|780
|Stock-based compensation expense
|-
|-
|6,908
|Adjusted EBITDA
|$
|35,599
|$
|55,462
|$
|(7,688
|)
|Segment Adjusted EBITDA margin is defined as segment Adjusted EBITDA divided by segment revenues.
|(1) Corporate is not an operating segment, but rather represent corporate overhead expenses not directly attributable to reportable segments and are therefore unallocated within segment operating earnings (loss) and Segment Adjusted EBITDA.
2. Reconciliation of net earnings and net earnings per share to adjusted net earnings and adjusted EPS:
Adjusted EPS is defined as diluted net earnings per share, adjusted for the effect, after income tax, of: (i) the non-controlling interest redemption increment; (ii) acquisition-related items; (iii) amortization expense related to intangible assets recognized in connection with acquisitions; and (iv) stock-based compensation expense. The Company believes this measure is useful to investors because it provides a supplemental way to understand the underlying operating performance of the Company and enhances the comparability of operating results from period to period. Adjusted EPS is not a recognized measure of financial performance under GAAP, and should not be considered as a substitute for diluted net earnings per share, as determined in accordance with GAAP. The Company's method of calculating this non-GAAP measure may differ from other issuers and, accordingly, this measure may not be comparable to measures used by other issuers. A reconciliation of net earnings to adjusted net earnings and of diluted net earnings per share to adjusted EPS appears below.
|(in thousands of US dollars)
| Three months ended
March 31
|2025
|2024
|Net earnings
|$
|14,080
|$
|14,897
|Non-controlling interest share of earnings
|(1,243
|)
|(1,533
|)
|Acquisition-related items
|12,233
|1,600
|Amortization of intangible assets
|18,517
|15,231
|Stock-based compensation expense
|7,599
|6,908
|Income tax on adjustments
|(8,575
|)
|(6,421
|)
|Non-controlling interest on adjustments
|(542
|)
|(264
|)
|Adjusted net earnings
|$
|42,069
|$
|30,418
|(in US dollars)
| Three months ended
March 31
|2025
|2024
|Diluted net earnings per share
|$
|0.06
|$
|0.14
|Non-controlling interest redemption increment
|0.22
|0.16
|Acquisition-related items
|0.21
|0.03
|Amortization of intangible assets, net of tax
|0.28
|0.23
|Stock-based compensation expense, net of tax
|0.15
|0.11
|Adjusted EPS
|$
|0.92
|$
|0.67
|FIRSTSERVICE CORPORATION
|Operating Results
|(in thousands of US dollars, except per share amounts)
| Three months
ended March 31
|(unaudited)
|2025
|2024
|Revenues
|$
|1,250,826
|$
|1,158,045
|Cost of revenues
|841,468
|788,577
|Selling, general and administrative expenses
|313,691
|293,003
|Depreciation
|25,659
|21,576
|Amortization of intangible assets
|18,517
|15,231
|Acquisition-related items (1)
|12,233
|1,600
|Operating earnings
|39,258
|38,058
|Interest expense, net
|19,264
|19,026
|Other income, net
|(86
|)
|(1,880
|)
|Earnings before income tax
|20,080
|20,912
|Income tax
|6,000
|6,015
|Net earnings
|14,080
|14,897
|Non-controlling interest share of earnings
|1,243
|1,533
|Non-controlling interest redemption increment
|10,034
|7,056
|Net earnings attributable to Company
|2,803
|6,308
|Net earnings per share
|Basic
|$
|0.06
|$
|0.14
|Diluted
|0.06
|0.14
|Adjusted EPS (2)
|$
|0.92
|$
|0.67
|Weighted average common shares (thousands)
|Basic
|45,368
|44,850
|Diluted
|45,610
|45,111
|(1) Acquisition-related items include contingent acquisition consideration fair value adjustments, and transaction costs.
|(2) See definition and reconciliation above.
|Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets
|(in thousands of US dollars)
|(unaudited)
|March 31, 2025
|December 31, 2024
|Assets
|Cash and cash equivalents
|$
|217,200
|$
|227,598
|Restricted cash
|23,078
|16,088
|Accounts receivable
|946,398
|947,517
|Prepaid and other current assets
|375,130
|368,150
|Current assets
|1,561,806
|1,559,353
|Other non-current assets
|27,141
|28,007
|Deferred income tax
|2,121
|2,114
|Fixed assets
|260,582
|253,994
|Operating lease right-of-use assets
|258,015
|240,518
|Goodwill and intangible assets
|2,125,084
|2,110,866
|Total assets
|$
|4,234,749
|$
|4,194,852
|Liabilities and shareholders' equity
|Accounts payable and accrued liabilities
|$
|496,661
|$
|541,509
|Unearned revenues
|210,989
|190,885
|Other current liabilities
|31,899
|23,690
|Operating lease liabilities - current
|54,643
|53,115
|Long-term debt - current
|11,515
|41,567
|Current liabilities
|805,707
|850,766
|Long-term debt - non-current
|1,297,132
|1,257,143
|Operating lease liabilities - non-current
|232,443
|214,423
|Other liabilities
|152,686
|150,542
|Deferred income tax
|88,008
|84,895
|Non-controlling interests
|453,039
|449,337
|Shareholders' equity
|1,205,734
|1,187,746
|Total liabilities and equity
|$
|4,234,749
|$
|4,194,852
|Supplemental balance sheet information
|Total debt
|$
|1,308,647
|$
|1,298,710
|Total debt, net of cash
|1,091,447
|1,071,112
| Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows
|(in thousands of US dollars)
| Three months ended
March 31
|(unaudited)
|2025
|2024
|Cash provided by (used in)
|Operating activities
|Net earnings
|$
|14,080
|$
|14,897
|Items not affecting cash:
|Depreciation and amortization
|44,176
|36,807
|Deferred income tax
|(819
|)
|(2,274
|)
|Other
|18,199
|6,332
|75,636
|55,762
|Changes in non cash working capital
|Accounts receivable
|9,994
|19,997
|Payables and accruals
|(69,736
|)
|(56,284
|)
|Other
|25,356
|(8,920
|)
|Contingent acquisition consideration
|-
|(19,355
|)
|Net cash provided by (used in) operating activities
|41,250
|(8,800
|)
|Investing activities
|Acquisition of businesses, net of cash acquired
|(8,636
|)
|(31,618
|)
|Purchases of fixed assets
|(29,563
|)
|(25,021
|)
|Other investing activities
|(7,046
|)
|(701
|)
|Net cash used in investing activities
|(45,245
|)
|(57,340
|)
|Financing activities
|Increase in long-term debt, net
|13,006
|46,255
|Purchases of non-controlling interests, net
|(14,496
|)
|(11,221
|)
|Dividends paid to common shareholders
|(11,317
|)
|(10,054
|)
|Other financing activities
|13,409
|18,150
|Net cash provided by financing activities
|602
|43,130
|Effect of exchange rate changes on cash
|(15
|)
|228
|Decrease in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash
|(3,408
|)
|(22,782
|)
|Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash, beginning of period
|243,686
|206,877
|Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash, end of period
|$
|240,278
|$
|184,095
|Segmented Results
|(in thousands of US dollars)
|(unaudited)
| FirstService
Residential
| FirstService
Brands
|Corporate
|Consolidated
|Three months ended March 31
|2025
|Revenues
|$
|525,087
|$
|725,739
|$
|-
|$
|1,250,826
|Adjusted EBITDA
|41,631
|67,767
|(6,132
|)
|103,266
|Operating earnings
|29,267
|24,486
|(14,495
|)
|39,258
|2024
|Revenues
|$
|496,124
|$
|661,921
|$
|-
|$
|1,158,045
|Adjusted EBITDA
|35,599
|55,462
|(7,688
|)
|83,373
|Operating earnings
|26,658
|26,799
|(15,399
|)
|38,058
COMPANY CONTACTS:
D. Scott Patterson
Chief Executive Officer
Jeremy Rakusin
Chief Financial Officer
(416) 960-9566
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment