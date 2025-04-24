First Cohort Graduates From Oracle And Solutions+ Digital Training Program

–Oracle News alert -





Dubai, UAE – Solutions+, a Mubadala company and a leading UAE business consultancy offering digital solutions and shared services, and Oracle today celebrated the graduation of the first cohort of Emirati trainees from their joint Emiratization training program, launched to accelerate the careers of fresh graduates and support the UAE's national talent development goals. Held at a dedicated facility in Al Ain, the program delivered a three-month training to 42 Emirati graduates, equipping them with in-demand Oracle digital solutions and skills for the modern digital economy. Graduates were honored at a ceremony attended by senior leaders from Abu Dhabi government entities, Solutions+, Oracle, and partner organizations including Nafis, the Department of Government Enablement, UAE University and Khalifa Fund. The event captured the enthusiasm and pride of the graduates – some of whom showcased their work during the ceremony by presenting real-life AI applications, highlighting the significance of this initiative in developing a new generation of skilled Emirati professionals ready to contribute to a smart and diversified UAE economy. “This program is more than training-it's a pathway to meaningful careers for Emirati talent,” said Nasir Al Nabhani, Managing Director at Solutions+.“We are proud to see the first group of graduates now ready to step into roles that will help transform organizations across the UAE. This program aligns with the UAE's vision to increase the participation of Emiratis in the private and semi-government sectors, contributing to the digital and AI economy, and fostering innovation within key industries. By equipping Emirati graduates with essential digital and technical skills, this collaboration between Solutions+ and Oracle responds to the growing demand for trained professionals who can lead the country's digital transformation efforts.” “This program aims to train Emirati graduates in digital and AI skills, with a focus on students and graduates from Al Ain University. Its impact will be felt across participating organizations that will benefit from a growing pool of skilled, job-ready UAE Nationals, directly addressing the need for skilled Emiratis in digital consulting roles across multiple sectors.” said Ali Alyafei, Chief Operations Officer at Solutions+. The aim is for the Emirati graduates from this first cohort to begin securing roles as Oracle digital consultants within partner organizations of both Oracle and Solutions+, as well as government entities and the private sector, marking the program as a proven model for supporting Emiratization in both private and semi-government sectors. “An AI ready workforce that is equipped to innovate with the latest digital technologies is vital for the success of UAE's digital economy. At Oracle, we have prioritised digital enablement for the Emirati workforce and this training program with Solutions+ is playing a vital role in accelerating the availability of Oracle certified professionals in the UAE”, said Leopoldo Boado Lama, Senior Vice President – ECEMEA, Oracle. “Oracle is driving one of the fastest cloud expansions in the Middle East to help organizations innovate. This strong demand for Oracle Cloud is creating exciting new job opportunities that the UAE's young workforce can explore”, said Amr Elguindy, GM & VP of Oracle Customer Success Services.“This training program with Solutions Plus is equipping Emirati graduates with the most in demand IT skills that will help them launch a rewarding career and contribute to the success of UAE's digital economy.”