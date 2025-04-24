Identiv Partners With Tag-N-Trac To Market Iot Solutions For Cold Chain Tracking And Compliance

New condition monitoring IoT solution enhances supply chain visibility for pharmaceutical companies

SANTA ANA, Calif., April 24, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Identiv, Inc . (NASDAQ: INVE ), a global leader in RFID- and BLE-enabled Internet of Things (IoT) solutions, today announced a strategic business development and marketing partnership with Tag-N-Trac, a full stack IoT platform provider for real-time supply chain visibility and traceability. This new partnership will initially focus on developing and commercializing specialized IoT solutions for cold chain tracking within the pharmaceutical industry supply chain.

The partnership combines Identiv's advanced BLE smart labels with Tag-N-Trac's RELATIVITYTM SaaS platform, an integrated IoT solution that delivers item-level visibility and actionable insights from origin to delivery. The RELATIVITY IoT platform brings together connectivity and data collection to deliver real-time visibility and traceability along with monitoring of ambient conditions such as item temperature and humidity, ensuring integrity and compliance for temperature sensitive products across the cold chain. The RELATIVITY platform is an industry-first single platform for "In warehouse" and "In transit" across globe visibility and traceability using purpose built smart labels and tags.

"As regulatory requirements and patient safety concerns grow, real-time data and visibility into the pharmaceutical cold chain have become critical," said Kirsten Newquist, CEO at Identiv. "Our strategic partnership with Tag-N-Trac supports pharmaceutical customers with smart, scalable IoT solutions that meet rigorous regulatory standards while optimizing operational efficiency."

Identiv's smart labels continuously capture raw environmental data throughout a product's journey to delivery. Tag-N-Trac's platform transforms this data into real-time analytics for monitoring location, condition, and chain-of-custody status, making the technology platform well suited for high-value products such as vaccines, biologics, and other temperature-sensitive medications.

"Cold chain visibility is one of the most complex and vital challenges in pharmaceutical distribution and logistics," said Venu Gutlapalli, CEO of Tag-N-Trac. "Together with Identiv, we're delivering a comprehensive digital solution that gives pharmaceutical companies the confidence and data intelligence to manage temperature-sensitive products safely, efficiently, and in full compliance."

This strategic partnership reaffirms both companies' commitment to building a smarter, more connected pharmaceutical supply chain through specialized IoT solutions.

About Identiv

Identiv's RFID- and BLE-enabled IoT solutions create digital identities for physical objects, enhancing global connectivity for businesses, people, and the planet. Its solutions, integrated into over 1.5 billion applications worldwide, drive innovation across healthcare, consumer electronics, luxury goods, smart packaging, and more. For additional information, visit identiv .

About Tag-N-Trac

Tag-N-Trac is building a modern, IoT-driven logistics tech stack solution by integrating multiple modes of hardware, software, and data technology that together can solve complex supply change and inventory management challenges. The founding team consists of senior executives with engineering leadership experience in Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, sensors, and positioning technologies. For more information visit .

RELATIVITYTM is a trademark of Tag-N-Trac, Inc., used with permission.

