Intellatriage Names Cassidy Abkes, RN 2024 Nurse Of The Year Based On Exceptional Performance

MENAFN - PR Newswire) Cassidy, a dedicated hospice nurse, began her career as a CNA, advanced to LPN, and became an RN in 2016. That same year, she discovered her passion for hospice care-a specialty to which she has devoted her career. Since joining IntellaTriage nearly three years ago, Cassidy has become a vital part of the triage team, consistently delivering compassionate, high-quality care to patients across the country.

In hospice, you're walking with people and their families through one of the most sacred times in life. It's an honor.

In 2024 alone, Cassidy provided after-hours triage care to over 4,000 patients and their families across over 30 different states at IntellaTriage. Cassidy was consistently one of the top performers, delivering high-quality patient care through compassionate triage over the course of thousands of interactions. Triage is vitally important to the hospice experience, especially when families seek support in the middle of the night. Cassidy was instrumental in delivering that care to families in their time of need.

The NOTY award recognizes the triage nurse who best embodies the mission and values of IntellaTriage. Chosen each January by CEO Daniel Reese from the previous year's Employee of the Month recipients, the winner receives a 4-day/3-night vacation for two, with airfare, hotel accommodation, airport transfers, a $500 Visa gift card, and a local excursion. Cassidy selected Marco Island, bringing along her best friend-who, years ago, encouraged her to pursue nursing. Their trip included relaxing beach walks, a bucket-list dolphin swim in Key Largo, an Everglades airboat adventure, and a sushi dinner impressive enough to astonish the restaurant staff.

"Even more than her incredible performance metrics, Cassidy is a tremendous nurse and a leader on her team," said Daniel Reese, CEO of IntellaTriage. "She consistently exemplifies the values of empathy, compassion, and clinical excellence. Nurses like Cassidy are at the heart of our mission to improve the lives of both patients and nurses. We're incredibly proud to have her on our team."

When asked what inspired her to become a nurse, Cassidy shared: "Helping people. That's it. And knowing this team has your back-that makes all the difference." She added: "People say it takes a special kind of person to do hospice, and I think that's true. You're walking with people and their families through one of the most sacred times in life. It's an honor to support them and guide them through that journey. I'm so grateful to have been chosen for this award."

At IntellaTriage, the Nurse of the Year award isn't only about performance-it's about recognizing nurses who go above and beyond to make a meaningful impact on patients' lives. Cassidy Abkes exemplifies what it means to lead with compassion, skill, and dedication.

Founded in 2008, IntellaTriage provides 24/7 nurse-first triage care to providers and their patients across the United States. Leveraging the largest network of remote licensed nurses in the post-acute care sector, the company delivers exceptional care when patients need it most, alleviating the burden on frontline clinicians and significantly reducing nurse burnout and turnover.

As the nursing shortage intensifies, IntellaTriage offers a critical solution by shielding nurses from the additional demands of on-call duties. In a healthcare landscape increasingly focused on quality care and the importance of patient outcomes, IntellaTriage is poised for continued growth, ensuring better patient experience while supporting care teams nationwide. For more information, visit intellatriage .

