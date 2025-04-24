Bio-Techne Announces Early Access Program For Next-Generation Spatial Protein Proximity Detection

New assay enables high-resolution spatial visualization of protein interactions, unlocking functional insights within complex tissues

MINNEAPOLIS, April 24, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Bio-Techne Corporation (NASDAQ: TECH ), a global provider of cutting-edge life science tools, today announced an Early Access Program for its latest advancement in spatial biology: a powerful new assay for in situ detection of protein proximity. Built upon Advanced Cell Diagnostics RNAscopeTM technology, this next-generation assay is designed to reveal functional interactions between proteins within intact tissues, delivering a spatial solution to explore how molecular signaling shapes disease processes - offering a truly integrated spatial multiomic view.

"This new protein proximity assay opens the door to seeing functional interactions between proteins and not merely their presence in a tissue," said Dr. Matt McManus, President of Bio-Techne's Diagnostics & Spatial Biology Segment. "It's a powerful step forward in understanding the dynamic interplay within tissues that drives biology and disease."

Conventional methods for studying molecular interactions in tissues that separately measure proteins and RNA risk losing spatial fidelity, while bulk proximity assays provide no localization data. Bio-Techne's proximity detection technology addresses these gaps with a clear visual signal at subcellular resolution, built to be compatible with the RNAscopeTM Multiomic LS workflow on BOND RX. This capability is particularly valuable for research areas where context matters - such as assessing immune checkpoint dynamics, investigating bispecific antibodies and studying protein interactions at synaptic junctions.

The Early Access Program is available to select institutions and researchers interested in incorporating spatial protein proximity capabilities into their workflows. Proof-of-concept data and case studies will be shared at the 2025 American Association for Cancer Research (AACR) annual meeting, presented by Bio-Techne's scientific team.

