Oak Creek Homes Highlights Tariff Impacts On Home Prices: What Homebuyers Need To Know

LEAGUE CITY, Texas, April 24, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- As tariffs on imported building materials continue to reshape construction costs across the U.S., Oak Creek Homes is helping consumers understand how these changes may affect home prices-and how to make informed decisions in today's uncertain economic environment.

New and proposed tariffs on key materials such as steel, aluminum, and lumber could lead to significant price increases for new homes. Oak Creek Homes, a leading builder of manufactured and modular homes, urges buyers to stay ahead of these changes.

Tariffs and Their Influence on Housing Costs

Tariffs are taxes imposed on imported goods, and when applied to critical building supplies, they can raise the cost of construction. While some tariffs are currently paused, many remain in effect or are under review. These costs are often passed from builders to buyers, potentially impacting home affordability in the near future.

According to the National Association of Home Builders (NAHB), the cost of constructing a new home could rise by $7,500 to $10,000 due to increased material prices driven by tariffs.

Global Supply Chains Drive Homebuilding

The American homebuilding industry depends heavily on imported materials from countries like Canada, Mexico, and China. Lumber, steel, aluminum, and appliances sourced from these regions are essential to the construction of both site-built and manufactured homes.

When tariffs are applied, the increased material costs may result in higher final home prices-something buyers should factor into their timing decisions.

Expert Insight: Oak Creek's CEO Speaks Out

Dwayne Teeter, CEO of Oak Creek Homes, notes that while the industry is bracing for higher prices, there are still ways for buyers to stay ahead:

"We're committed to offering our customers the best value possible. By not adding price protection clauses at this time, we can allow our buyers to lock in today's prices before tariffs drive up costs." - Dwayne Teeter, CEO, Oak Creek Homes

Oak Creek Homes continues to offer a broad selection of manufactured homes with pricing strategies designed to give buyers a competitive edge during uncertain times.

What Consumers Can Do Now



Act Promptly: With tariffs expected to influence material costs, buyers who act quickly may be able to secure lower prices.



Consider Manufactured Housing: Manufactured homes provide a more affordable option. According to the U.S. Census Bureau, they average significantly lower costs per square foot compared to site-built homes.

Stay Informed: Buyers should monitor updates from official sources like the U.S. Census Bureau and U.S. Department of Commerce for accurate information on tariffs and housing data.

About Oak Creek Homes

Founded in 1971, Oak Creek Homes is a recognized leader in the manufacturing and retail of factory-built homes. The award-winning manufacturer focuses on delivering high-quality, energy-efficient, and affordable housing solutions to families across the South and Southwest.

