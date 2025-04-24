RIST-AMA Transport Is Improving Management Efficiency, Cost Savings And Customer Satisfaction

"We were using another management system at RIST Transport, but it wasn't designed specifically for LTL operations," said Gabrielle Wadhams Simmons, director of business operations. "AMA Transportation had been using FACTS, which is geared for LTL operations, so it made sense to move everything to Carrier Logistics' solution."

Following the integration of AMA Transportation's four terminals into its freight network, RIST-AMA Transport turned to CLI to streamline operations and enhance efficiency. CLI's advanced software solutions enabled the seamless consolidation of processes, effectively managing the increased freight volume while also facilitating the incorporation of critical customer data. By automating key processes and ensuring smooth data integration, CLI helped support their continued growth and operational success.

"With CLI's support, the launch of FACTS at RIST-AMA Transport was expedited and now our entire operations and management team is working as one company," Simmons added. "We're also realizing efficiency, cost saving and customer satisfaction benefits with FACTS."

RIST-AMA Transport is now using FACTS dispatch, driver management, dock management and routing modules, an integrated imaging solution for delivery paperwork, and back-office suite features. The carrier is also taking advantage of the CLI LOC-AI dispatch planning tool for identifying types of customer locations.

Once, these core solutions were integrated, CLI helped RIST-AMA Transport further their goal of replacing manual processes with automated solutions by implementing, among other modules, CLI's Automated Appointments system that provides customers with real-time text updates on the status of their freight and appointment confirmation to manage final mile delivery operations more efficiently and effectively.

"Throughout the process, CLI asked the right questions and provided a phenomenal project manager to guide us as RIST Transport and AMA Transportation became one company on one freight management system," Simmons said. "They are very open to feedback and are still finding ways to help us optimize and improve our operation with FACTS."

Wadhams Enterprises, founded in 1949, is a third generation owned and operated company that includes RIST-AMA Transport, truckload division RIST Transport Ltd., petroleum hauler ARG Trucking Corp., and Earl T. Wadhams Inc., a bulk food grade products carrier. RIST-AMA Transport provides a range of next-day and second-day distribution and delivery services throughout the Northeast, along with services to the Midwest and Southeastern coast through partner carriers.

"We're very pleased to hear how CLI has been instrumental in bringing the operations at RIST-AMA Transport together so quickly and effectively," said Ben Wiesen, president of Carrier Logistics. "We designed FACTS to meet the needs of LTL carriers, and their experience tells us we continue to make the right development choices. Going forward we are ready to support their ongoing growth."

Carrier Logistics FACTSTM is the premier solution for meeting the unique transportation and freight management needs of asset-based LTL carriers and the last mile industry. FACTS includes online customer shipping tools, dispatch and driver management, a superior rate engine, cross dock management, and a full back-office suite that gives transportation professionals the tools they need to operate cost-effectively while providing improved freight visibility to their customers.

About Carrier Logistics Inc.

Carrier Logistics Inc., Elmsford, N.Y., with over 50 years of experience, is the progressive provider of transportation management software that processes and manages all the complexities of an LTL freight operation. CLI has been consistently honored as a top technology provider for innovation and vision. CLI FACTS is the premier transportation software used by LTL, combined LTL and truckload, asset light and non-asset and package delivery carriers in the U.S. and Canada.



