Build38 Is Positioned As A Leader In The 2025 SPARK Matrixtm For In-App Protection By QKS Group



The QKS Group SPARK MatrixTM provides competitive analysis & ranking of the leading In-App Protection vendors. Build38 has been recognized for its comprehensive in-app protection capabilities, earning strong ratings across both Technology Excellence and Customer Impact in the latest SPARK MatrixTM. The company has also been named an Emerging Innovator a recognition given to vendors that demonstrate their forward-thinking approach and disruptive innovations and with significant potential for long-term leadership in their domain.

MIDDLETON Mass., April 24, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- QKS Group announced today that it has named Build38 as a 2025 technology leader in the SPARK MatrixTM: In-App Protection, 2025.

Ayush Patidar , Analyst at QKS Group , states, "Build38 delivers a next-generation in-app protection platform that blends AI-driven threat detection, dynamic runtime protection, and robust cryptographic security into a unified framework. Its flexible implementation options ranging from master code to low-code and no-code integrations empower development teams to embed advanced security without disrupting agile cycles or increasing time to market."

"With over the air security updates, dynamic certificate pinning, and next-gen RASP, Build38 ensures continuous protection against evolving threats," adds Ayush

The QKS Group SPARK MatrixTM includes a detailed analysis of the global market dynamics, major trends, vendor landscape, and competitive positioning. The study also provides a competitive analysis and ranking of the In-App Protection providers in the form of the SPARK MatrixTM. The study also provides strategic information for users to evaluate different vendor capabilities, competitive differentiation, and market positions.

"Being recognized as a Leader in the 2025 SPARK MatrixTM for In-App Protection is a proud milestone for Build38. This acknowledgment by QKS Group affirms our commitment to redefining mobile app security through continuous innovation, intelligent threat defense, and seamless integration. We believe security should empower - not obstruct - digital agility. With our next-gen platform, we enable businesses to stay ahead of attackers while accelerating app delivery and user trust."

- Pedro Hernández, Co-Founder & CSO, Build38

About Build38

Build38, founded in 2018 and headquartered in Munich, Germany, is a leading provider of mobile application protection solutions. The company specializes in advanced in-app protection, AI-driven active hardening, and cloud-based threat intelligence, serving industries such as Banking, identity services, automotive, finance, public transport, and healthcare. Build38 empowers businesses to bring their ideas to market swiftly while ensuring robust security and compliance.

About QKS Group

QKS Group is a global advisory and consulting firm focused on helping clients achieve business transformation goals with Strategic Business and Growth advisory services. At QKS Group, our vision is to become an integral part of our client's business as a strategic knowledge partner. Our research and consulting deliverables are designed to provide comprehensive information and strategic insights for helping clients formulate growth strategies to survive and thrive in ever-changing business environments.

