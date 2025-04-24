Brunswick Exploration Drills 36 Meters At 1.51% And Continues To Extend The Mineralized Footprint Of Mirage
|Hole ID
|From (m)
|To (m)
|Length (m)
|Li2O (%)
| MR-23-32-ext
|143.55
|145.55
|2.00
|2.26
|147.55
|150.00
|2.45
|1.41
|158.25
|166.00
|7.75
|1.02
| MR-25-95
|49.50
|56.75
|7.25
|0.55
|123.90
|132.00
|8.10
|0.79
|225.25
|228.25
|3.00
|1.61
|290.00
|291.00
|1.00
|1.44
|299.00
|300.90
|1.90
|1.20
|303.50
|307.20
|2.70
|1.33
| MR-25-96
|55.80
|68.00
|12.20
|0.79
|147.60
|150.90
|3.30
|0.90
|160.55
|163.20
|2.65
|0.27
|MR-25-97
|18.40
|23.20
|4.80
|1.25
|MR-25-98
|176.00
|183.00
|7.00
|1.26
|MR-25-101
|173.00
|201.00
|28.00
|1.32
| MR-25-102
|17.25
|21.00
|3.75
|1.33
|65.70
|69.00
|3.30
|2.66
|96.15
|105.50
|9.35
|0.75
|117.50
|119.50
|2.00
|1.34
|132.75
|134.65
|1.90
|1.81
|138.90
|140.30
|1.40
|0.88
|157.60
|159.85
|2.25
|1.10
|166.60
|202.25
|35.65
|1.51
|212.20
|214.85
|2.65
|1.24
|239.70
|243.60
|3.90
|1.33
|247.95
|250.75
|2.80
|1.74
|254.70
|256.50
|1.80
|1.68
|292.15
|296.10
|3.95
|1.52
|299.00
|305.10
|6.10
|1.19
Table 2 : 2025 Drilling Collars Mentioned in this Release
|Hole ID
|Azimut
|Dip
|Length (m)
|UTM NAD83 z18 East
|UTM NAD83 z18 North
|MR-23-32-ext
|320
|-73
|162
|683263
|5941204
|MR-25-95
|30
|-60
|369
|682821
|5940489
|MR-25-96
|30
|-90
|207
|682821
|5940989
|MR-25-97
|320
|-65
|48
|683503
|5941233
|MR-25-98
|315
|-60
|301.45
|682784
|5940878
|MR-25-99
|320
|-90
|168
|682912
|5941336
|MR-25-100
|320
|-90
|201
|682832
|5941326
|MR-25-101
|320
|-60
|285
|682912
|5941336
QAQC
All drill core samples were collected under the supervision of BRW employees and contractors. The drill core was transported by helicopter and by truck from the drill platform to the core logging facility in Val-d'Or. Each core was then logged, photographed, tagged, and split by diamond saw before being sampled. All pegmatite intervals were sampled at approximately 1-meter intervals to ensure representativity. Samples were bagged; duplicated on reject, blanks and certified reference materials for lithium were inserted every 20 samples. Samples were bagged and groups of samples were placed in larger bags, sealed with numbered tags, in order to maintain a chain of custody. The sample bags were transported from the BRW contractor facility to the AGAT laboratory in Val-d'Or. All sample preparation and analytical work was performed by AGAT by sodium peroxide fusion with ICP-OES and ICP-MS finish. All results passed the QA/QC screening at the lab and all inserted standard and blanks returned results that were within acceptable limits. All reported drill intersections are calculated based on a lower cutoff grade of 0.3% Li2O, with maximum internal dilution of 5 meters. Host basalts adjacent to the dykes may grade up to 0.3% Li2O but were excluded from the reported intersections.
Qualified Person
The scientific and technical information contained in this press release has been reviewed and approved by Mr. Simon T. Hébert, VP Development. He is a Professional Geologist registered in Quebec and is a Qualified Person as defined by National Instrument 43-101.
About Brunswick Exploration
Brunswick Exploration is a Montreal-based mineral exploration company listed on the TSX-V under symbol BRW. The Company is focused on grassroots exploration for lithium in Canada, a critical metal necessary to global decarbonization and energy transition. The company is rapidly advancing the most extensive grassroots lithium property portfolio in Canada and Greenland.
Investor Relations/information
Mr. Killian Charles, President and CEO (... )
Cautionary Statement on Forward-Looking Information
This news release contains "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities legislation based on expectations, estimates and projections as at the date of this news release. Forward-looking information involves risks, uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual events, results, performance, prospects and opportunities to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking information. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from such forward-looking information include, but are not limited to, delays in obtaining or failures to obtain required governmental, environmental or other project approvals; uncertainties relating to the availability and costs of financing needed in the future; changes in equity markets; inflation; fluctuations in commodity prices; delays in the development of projects; the other risks involved in the mineral exploration and development industry; and those risks set out in the Corporation's public documents filed on SEDAR at Although the Corporation believes that the assumptions and factors used in preparing the forward-looking information in this news release are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on such information, which only applies as of the date of this news release, and no assurance can be given that such events will occur in the disclosed time frames or at all. The Corporation disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, other than as required by law. Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this news release.
