Standard Biotools Announces New Product Innovations In Plasma And Single-Cell Proteomics At AACR 2025

Ninety posters and presentations at AACR powered by the Standard BioTools proteomic portfolio to advance cancer research from target discovery to clinical development

SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, Calif., April 24, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Standard BioTools Inc. (NASDAQ: LAB) today announced the launch of new and enhanced proteomic product offerings at the upcoming American Association for Cancer Research (AACR) Annual Meeting 2025. These advancements – including the SomaScanTM Select 3.7K Assay, Single SOMAmerTM Reagents and the next-generation CyTOFTM XT PRO system – are purpose-built to support translational and clinical research across oncology and other therapeutic areas.

“At Standard BioTools, we are focused on delivering high-impact solutions that enable our customers to uncover novel biological insights and accelerate development of more effective therapeutics,” said Michael Egholm, PhD, President and Chief Executive Officer of Standard BioTools.“The launches we're announcing at AACR reflect our strategy to lead in proteomics by expanding our portfolio across consumables, instruments and services – helping researchers move faster, make smarter decisions and drive real impact in translational and clinical research.”

The SomaScan Platform: Next-generation assays and consumable reagents for translational research applications

SomaScan Select 3.7K Assay: a cost-effective, high-plex solution delivering approximately 3,700 unique human protein measurements. This targeted assay is designed for researchers seeking translational depth without full-plex cost while maintaining exceptional performance. Key highlights include:



Covers 70% of FDA standard clinical biomarkers, making it a powerful tool for researchers investigating oncology, cardiometabolic disorders, immunology and other therapeutic areas

Compatible with a variety of sample types, including human and non-human serum, plasma, cell lysates and tissue homogenates Offered through the Standard BioToolsTM CAP/CLIA-accredited laboratory in Boulder, Colo.



Single SOMAmer Reagents: a powerful antibody alternative for affinity-based confirmatory methods (for example, ELISA, mass spectrometry pull-down assays) enabling singleplex protein measurement and low-abundance target detection. These new reagents offer:



Access to approximately 11,000 unique, chemically synthesized, DNA-based reagents

Superior reproducibility with low batch-to-batch variability High sensitivity with the capability of detecting rare proteins



CyTOF Technology: High-parameter immune profiling to accelerate clinical development

CyTOF XT PRO System: a next-generation platform designed to maximize clinical trial efficiency by delivering clearer, more complete and more reliable patient response data for drug development. Key enhancements include:



The widest immune coverage, simultaneously analyzing 50-plus biomarkers for unparalleled understanding of drug mechanism and clinical response

Streamlined workflow with up to 4x faster throughput, simplified sample prep and rapid panel design to accelerate research timelines from concept to insight in weeks New software that supports 21 CFR Part 11 compliance for clinical trial researchers



Standard BioTools at AACR

As part of its participation at AACR, Standard BioTools will host a panel discussion on Monday, April 28 from 12:30–1:30 pm in the Exhibitor Spotlight Theater . This panel will explore the future of proteomics and its critical role in translational research, biomarker discovery and clinical decision making.

Session title: Lost in Omics? Navigating the Path from Protein Discovery to Healthcare Impacts

Moderated by: Stephen Williams, MD, PhD – Chief Medical Officer, Standard BioTools

Featuring expert panelists:



Elio Riboli, MD, MPH, HonFPH, FMedSci (Imperial College London)

Brice Gaudilliere, MD, PhD (Stanford University)

Wendy Fantl, PhD (Novartis) Michal Harel, PhD (OncoHost)

Standard BioTools and collaborators will present findings from key studies demonstrating the critical role proteomics plays in translational and clinical oncology research at AACR 2025, with 90 scientific posters and presentations powered by the Standard BioTools proteomic portfolio. These studies highlight the power of high-plex, single-cell and spatial proteomics in uncovering predictive biomarkers, elucidating mechanism of action and enabling patient stratification in cancer studies.

Standard BioTools invites AACR attendees to the highlighted poster and oral sessions, which can be found at: standardbio.com/aacr-2025 .

About Standard BioTools Inc.

Standard BioTools Inc. (Nasdaq: LAB) has an established portfolio of essential, standardized next-generation technologies that help biomedical researchers develop medicines faster and better. As a leading solutions provider, the company provides reliable and repeatable insights in health and disease using its proprietary SomaScan, mass cytometry and microfluidics technologies, which help transform scientific discoveries into better patient outcomes. Standard BioTools works with leading academic, government, pharmaceutical, biotechnology, plant and animal research, and clinical laboratories worldwide, focusing on the most pressing needs in translational and clinical research, including oncology, immunology and immunotherapy. Learn more at or connect with us on X, Facebook and LinkedIn.

