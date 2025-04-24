Axonius Appoints Robert Skinner (USAF Retired) To Axonius Federal Systems Board

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Veteran Federal Cybersecurity Leader Joins Axonius to Expand Government Sector Strategy

RESTON, Va., April 24, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Axonius, the leader in cyber asset management that delivers visibility and actionability across all digital assets, today announced the appointment of (USAF Ret.) Robert Skinner to the Axonius Federal Systems (AFS) Board . With a distinguished career in federal cybersecurity and IT modernization, Skinner joins Axonius to help strengthen and scale its presence in the U.S. government sector.

“Bringing Robert onto the AFS Board builds on the momentum we've already started; expanding to more than the 70 agencies we're already deployed in,” said Dean Sysman, CEO of Axonius .“His unparalleled insight into cybersecurity within the public sector will help us address the complex challenges facing government organizations today.”

Robert Skinner: Expanding Axonius' Federal Mission

Skinner brings more than 25 years of leadership in cybersecurity, national defense, and digital modernization across the U.S. Department of Defense. Most recently, he served as the Director of the Defense Information Systems Agency (DISA) from 2021 to 2024, where he led efforts to modernize and secure the Department's global IT and communications infrastructure. Prior to that, he held pivotal leadership roles as the Director of Command, Control, Communications, and Cyber (C4) at the United States Indo-Pacific Command, and as the Commander of the Twenty-Fourth Air Force, responsible for organizing, training, and equipping the Air Force's cyber forces. Skinner's deep operational insight into federal IT strategy, mission assurance, and cyber operations will be instrumental in guiding Axonius Federal Systems' go-to-market strategy and mission support initiatives across government agencies.

“Federal agencies face increasing challenges in securing their IT ecosystems amid growing cyber threats,” said Robert Skinner .“Axonius is uniquely positioned to bring comprehensive visibility and control to government organizations, and I'm excited to contribute to the company's expansion in this critical sector.”

About Axonius

Axonius transforms asset intelligence into intelligent action. With the Axonius Asset Cloud , customers preemptively tackle high-risk and hard-to-spot threat exposures, misconfigurations, and overspending. The integrated platform brings together data from every system in an organization's IT infrastructure to optimize mission-critical risk, performance, and cost measures via actionable intelligence.

Covering cyber assets, software, SaaS applications, identities, vulnerabilities, infrastructure, and more, Axonius is the one place to go for Security, IT, and GRC teams to continuously drive actionability across the organization. Cited as one of the fastest-growing cybersecurity startups, with accolades from CNBC , Forbes , and Fortune , Axonius supports millions of assets for leading customers across industries and around the world.

Axonius Federal Systems LLC (AFS) provides a unified asset inventory and continuous insight into exposures, all while aligning with key mandates like Zero Trust, CDM, FISMA, EO 14028, and BOD 23-01. A subsidiary of Axonius, AFS supports mission-critical cybersecurity efforts across the federal government.

Bring truth to action with Axonius Federal Systems. Learn more at .

