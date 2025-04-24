Monroe Ride Solutions Unveils Leading-Edge Electronic Suspension Technology For Chinese Oems

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) New Monroe Intelligent Suspension CVSA2 Technology Delivers Exceptional Driving Experience in Vehicles with McPherson Strut Suspensions

NORTHVILLE, Mich., April 24, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Tenneco's Monroe Ride Solutions business, a premier global supplier of innovative electronic and passive suspension systems and components, today introduced a leading-edge semi-active suspension technology that enables automotive OEMs to achieve exceptionally refined, controlled and secure driving experiences in their latest models. The new technology, Monroe Intelligent Suspension CVSA2, is suitable for all driving styles and a wide range of vehicle segments, including McPherson strut-equipped SUVs, off-road vehicles and luxury cars.

The new CVSA2 suspension, featuring steel-tube dampers equipped with dual electro-hydraulic valves, builds on the impressive success of Monroe Intelligent Suspension CVSAe.

“Our adaptation of the Monroe Intelligent Suspension dual-valve design to this new CVSA2 technology enables OEMs to introduce millions of additional customers to an array of impressive benefits, including full independent rebound and compression damping control, high-resolution tunability for exceptional ride refinement, and the ability to select a preferred driving mode for virtually any road condition and operating environment,” said Steven Wu, vice president and general manager, APAC, for Monroe Ride Solutions.

CVSA2 technology delivers premium comfort and handling by independently controlling the rebound and compression damping characteristics for each of a vehicle's four semi-active dampers based on driver inputs, accelerometer and body displacement data. In addition, the technology helps to provide a more controlled and secure feeling for the driver in all conditions, particularly during abrupt maneuvers.

The new CVSA2 dampers are manufactured in the Monroe Ride Solutions production facility in Changzhou, China.

In addition to CVSA2 and CVSA2 Performance technologies, the Monroe Intelligent Suspension portfolio includes the CVSAe suspension, featuring electronic dampers that continuously adapt to changing road conditions and enable drivers to select their preferred suspension setting. This technology's exceptional tunability and minimal power consumption have made it a leading choice of manufacturers of EV, HEV and PHEV models, with more than 1 million damper sets (4 million dampers) delivered to Chinese automakers to date.

A third Monroe Intelligent Suspension technology, Kinetic®, brings hydraulically linked roll, pitch and steering control, load distribution and other capabilities to full-size SUVs, sports cars and other models. Together with CVSA2 Performance technology, the Kinetic system instantaneously adapts to changing operating dynamics to maintain optimal vehicle balance and stability and provide increased wheel articulation and traction.

Click here to learn more about the full portfolio of Monroe Ride Solutions technologies, including Monroe Intelligent Suspension electronic suspensions and Monroe OE Solutions passive suspensions.

