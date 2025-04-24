Marex Group Plc To Announce First Quarter 2025 Earnings On May 15, 2025

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) NEW YORK, April 24, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Marex Group plc (NASDAQ: MRX) today announced that it will release its fiscal 2025 first quarter results before market open on Thursday, May 15, 2025. The earnings release and supplementary materials will be available through the "Investors" section of the Marex website at .

A conference call to discuss the results will take place at 9am ET the same day. Analysts and investors who wish to participate in the live conference call can register using the link here:

About Marex:

Marex Group plc (NASDAQ: MRX) is a diversified global financial services platform providing essential liquidity, market access and infrastructure services to clients across energy, commodities and financial markets. The Group provides comprehensive breadth and depth of coverage across four core services: Clearing, Agency and Execution, Market Making and Hedging and Investment Solutions. It has a leading franchise in many major metals, energy and agricultural products, with access to 60 exchanges. The Group provides access to the world's major commodity markets, covering a broad range of clients that include some of the largest commodity producers, consumers and traders, banks, hedge funds and asset managers. With more than 40 offices worldwide, the Group has over 2,400 employees across Europe, Asia and the Americas. For more information visit

Enquiries please contact:

Marex:

Nicola Ratchford / Adam Strachan

+44 778 654 8889 / +1 914 200 2508

... / ...

FTI Consulting US / UK

+1 919 609 9423 / +44 777 611 1222

...