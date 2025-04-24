Šiaulių Bankas Invitation To Q1 2025 Financial Results Webinar

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Šiaulių Bankas (SAB1L) invites shareholders, investors, analysts and other stakeholders to join its Investors Webinar for Q1 2025 Financial Results and highlights scheduled(EEST). The presentation will be held online in English.

The webinar will be hosted by Vytautas Sinius, CEO, Tomas Varenbergas, Head of Investment Management Division, Chief Economist Indrė Genytė–Pikčienė and Tautvydas Mėdžius, Strategy Partner, who will discuss the bank's financial results for the first quarter of 2025, recent developments, and will take questions from participants.

Please send your questions in advance to ...

The Q1 2025 results will be announced in advance on 28 April after trading hours.

How to join the webinar?

To join the webinar, please register via following link . After successful registration You will be provided with the webinar link. The webinar will be recorded and available online for everyone at Šiaulių Bankas website

Additional information:

Tomas Varenbergas

Head of Investment Management Division

..., +370 610 44447