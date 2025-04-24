Manhattan Bridge Capital, Inc. Reports First Quarter Results For 2025
| MANHATTAN BRIDGE CAPITAL, INC. AND SUBSIDIARY
CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
|
Assets
| March 31, 2025
(unaudited)
| December 31, 2024
(audited)
|Loans receivable, net of deferred origination and other fees
|$
|63,672,278
|$
|65,405,731
|Interest and other fees receivable on loans
|1,618,826
|1,521,033
| Cash
|201,363
|178,012
|Cash – restricted
|21,769
|23,750
|Other assets
|119,642
|62,080
|Right-of-use asset – operating lease, net
|140,836
|154,039
|Deferred financing costs, net
|12,706
|16,171
|Total assets
|$
|65,787,420
|$
|67,360,816
|Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity
|Liabilities:
|Line of credit
|$
|14,825,735
|$
|16,427,874
| Senior secured notes (net of deferred financing costs of
$78,214 and $96,985, respectively)
|
5,921,786
|
5,903,015
|Accounts payable and accrued expenses
|194,801
|232,236
|Operating lease liability
|153,571
|167,119
|Loan holdback
|50,000
|50,000
|Dividends payable
|1,315,445
|1,315,445
|Total liabilities
|22,461,338
|24,095,689
|
Commitments and contingencies
|Stockholders' equity:
| Preferred shares - $.01 par value; 5,000,000 shares
authorized; none issued and outstanding
|
---
|
---
| Common shares - $.001 par value; 25,000,000 shares
authorized; 11,757,058 issued; 11,438,651 outstanding
|
11,757
|
11,757
|Additional paid-in capital
|45,565,207
|45,561,941
|Less: Treasury stock, at cost – 318,407 shares
|(1,070,406)
|(1,070,406)
|Accumulated deficit
|(1,180,476)
|(1,238,165)
|Total stockholders' equity
|43,326,082
|43,265,127
|Total liabilities and stockholders' equity
|
$
|
65,787,420
|
$
|
67,360,816
| MANHATTAN BRIDGE CAPITAL, INC. AND SUBSIDIARY
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS
(unaudited)
| Three Months
Ended March 31,
|2025
|2024
|Revenue:
|Interest income from loans
|$1,833,914
|$2,142,487
|Origination fees
|439,799
|430,591
|Total revenue
|2,273,713
|2,573,078
|
Operating costs and expenses:
|Interest and amortization of deferred financing costs
|451,365
|690,589
|Referral fees
|144
|500
|General and administrative expenses
|453,570
|410,278
|Total operating costs and expenses
|905,079
|1,101,367
|Income from operations
|1,368,634
|1,471,711
|Other income
|4,500
|4,500
|Net income
|$1,373,134
|$1,476,211
|Basic and diluted net income per common share outstanding:
|--Basic
|$0.12
|$0.13
|--Diluted
|$0.12
|$0.13
|Weighted average number of common shares outstanding:
|--Basic
|11,438,651
|11,438,673
|--Diluted
|11,438,651
|11,438,673
| MANHATTAN BRIDGE CAPITAL, INC. AND SUBSIDIARY
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CHANGES IN STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY
(unaudited)
|FOR THE THREE MONTHS ENDED MARCH 31, 2025
|Common Shares
| Additional
Paid-in
Capital
|Treasury Stock
| Accumulated
Deficit
|Totals
|Shares
|Amount
|Shares
|Cost
|Balance, January 1, 2025
|11,757,058
|$ 11,757
|$ 45,561,941
|318,407
|$ (1,070,406 )
|$ (1,238,165 )
|$ 43,265,127
|Non-cash compensation
|3,266
|3,266
|Dividends declared and payable
|(1,315,445)
|(1,315,445)
|Net income
|.
|1,373,134
|1,373,134
|Balance, March 31, 2025
|11,757,058
|$ 11,757
|$ 45,565,207
|318,407
|$ (1,070,406 )
|$ (1,180,476 )
|$ 43,326,082
|FOR THE THREE MONTHS ENDED MARCH 31, 2024
|Common Shares
| Additional
Paid-in
Capital
|Treasury Stock
| Accumulated
Deficit
|Totals
|Shares
|Amount
|Shares
|Cost
|Balance, January 1, 2024
|11,757,058
|$ 11,757
|$ 45,548,876
|316,407
|$ (1,060,606 )
|$ (1,567,321 )
|$ 42,932,706
|Non-cash compensation
|3,266
|3,266
|Purchase of treasury shares
|2,000
|(9,800)
|(9,800)
|Dividends declared and payable
|(1,315,445)
|Net income
|.
|1,476,211
|1,476,211
|Balance, March 31, 2024
|11,757,058
|$ 11,757
|$ 45,552,142
|318,407
|$ (1,070,406 )
|$ (1,406,555 )
|$ 43,086,938
| MANHATTAN BRIDGE CAPITAL, INC. AND SUBSIDIARY
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS
(unaudited)
| Three Months
Ended March 31,
|2025
|2024
|Cash flows from operating activities:
|Net income
|$
|1,373,134
|$
|1,476,211
| Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by
operating activities -
|Amortization of deferred financing costs
|22,237
|21,954
|Adjustment to right-of-use asset - operating lease and liability
|(345)
|121
|Depreciation
|1,390
|1,055
|Non-cash compensation expense
|3,266
|3,266
|Changes in operating assets and liabilities:
|Interest and other fees receivable on loans
|(110,915)
|(231,202)
|Other assets
|(58,952)
|(35,153)
|Accounts payable and accrued expenses
|(37,435)
|(31,600)
|Deferred origination and other fees
|(11,437)
|(63,996)
|Net cash provided by operating activities
|1,180,943
|1,140,656
|Cash flows from investing activities:
|Issuance of short-term loans
|(10,940,040)
|(9,538,000)
|Collections received from loans
|12,698,051
|10,102,525
|Net cash provided by investing activities
|1,758,011
|564,525
|Cash flows from financing activities:
|Repayment of line of credit, net
|(1,602,139)
|(1,701,661)
|Dividend paid
|(1,315,445)
|(1,287,073)
|Purchase of treasury shares
|---
|(9,800
|Net cash used in financing activities
|(2,917,584)
|(2,998,534)
|Net increase (decrease) in cash
|21,370
|(1,293,353)
|Cash and restricted cash, beginning of period(1)
|201,762
|1,691,995
|Cash and restricted cash, end of period(2)
|$
|223,132
|$
|398,642
|Supplemental Disclosure of Cash Flow Information:
|Cash paid during the period for interest
|$
|437,993
|$
|667,488
|Cash paid during the period for operating leases
|$
|15,991
|$
|16,370
|Supplemental Schedule of Noncash Financing Activities:
|Dividend declared and payable
|$
|1,315,445
|$
|1,315,445
|Supplemental Schedule of Noncash Operating and Investing Activities:
|Reduction in interest receivable in connection with the increase in loans receivable
|$
|13,122
|$
|112,271
(1) At December 31, 2024 and 2023, cash and restricted cash included $23,750 and $1,587,773, respectively, of restricted cash.
(2) At March 31, 2025 and 2024, cash and restricted cash included $21,769 and $311,545, respectively, of restricted cash.
SOURCE: Manhattan Bridge Capital, Inc.CONTACT: Contact: Assaf Ran, CEO Vanessa Kao, CFO (516) 444-3400
