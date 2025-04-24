Manhattan Bridge Capital, Inc. Reports First Quarter Results For 2025

Total revenues for the three months ended March 31, 2025 were approximately $2,274,000 compared to approximately $2,573,000 for the three months ended March 31, 2024, a decrease of $299,000, or 11.6%. The decrease in revenue was primarily attributable to lower interest income, resulting from a reduction in loans receivable, period over period. For the three months ended March 31, 2025, approximately $1,834,000 of the Company's revenue represents interest income on secured commercial loans that the Company offers to real estate investors, compared to approximately $2,142,000 for the same period in 2024, and approximately $440,000 and $431,000, respectively, represent origination fees on such loans. The loans are principally secured by collateral consisting of real estate and accompanied by personal guarantees from the principals of the borrowers.

As of March 31, 2025, total shareholders' equity was approximately $43,326,000.

Assaf Ran, Chairman of the Board and Chief Executive Officer of the Company, stated,“The first quarter of 2025 began with an optimistic consensus among the real estate investor community. However, due to the delays in the reduction of interest rates and global economic uncertainty, we now sense some concerns about the likelihood of an immediate recovery of the real estate market. Again, thanks to our low leverage, strict underwriting, and strong relationships with our borrowers, we believe that we remain well-positioned to navigate these challenges.”

Manhattan Bridge Capital, Inc. offers short-term secured, non–banking loans (sometimes referred to as ''hard money'' loans) to real estate investors to fund their acquisition, renovation, rehabilitation or improvement of properties located in the New York metropolitan area, including New Jersey and Connecticut, and in Florida. We operate the website: .

This press release and the statements of the Company's representatives related thereto contain or may contain forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Statements that are not statements of historical fact may be deemed to be forward-looking statements. Without limiting the generality of the foregoing, words such as“plan,”“project,”“potential,”“seek,”“may,”“will,”“expect,”“believe,”“anticipate,”“intend,”“could,”“estimate,” or“continue” are intended to identify forward-looking statements. For example, when the Company discusses its belief that it remains well-positioned to navigate market challenges, it is using forward looking statements. Readers are cautioned that certain important factors may affect the Company's actual results and could cause such results to differ materially from any forward-looking statements that may be made in this news release. Forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve risks and uncertainties. Actual results may differ materially from those projected, expressed or implied in the forward-looking statements as a result of various factors, including but not limited to the following: (i) our loan origination activities, revenues and profits are limited by available funds; (ii) we operate in a highly competitive market and competition may limit our ability to originate loans with favorable interest rates; (iii) our Chief Executive Officer is critical to our business and our future success may depend on our ability to retain him; (iv) if we overestimate the yields on our loans or incorrectly value the collateral securing the loan, we may experience losses; (v) we may be subject to“lender liability” claims; (vi) our due diligence may not uncover all of a borrower's liabilities or other risks to its business; (vii) borrower concentration could lead to significant losses; (viii) we may choose to make distributions in our own stock, in which case you may be required to pay income taxes in excess of the cash dividends you receive; (ix) an increase in interest rates may impact our profitability; (x) we may be unsuccessful in our efforts to extend or replace our existing credit line; and (xi) we may be unsuccessful in our efforts to refinance our 6% senior secured notes, due April 22, 2026. The risk factors contained in our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2024 filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission identify important factors that could cause such differences. These forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of this press release, and we caution potential investors not to place undue reliance on such statements. We undertake no obligation to publicly update any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by applicable law.

