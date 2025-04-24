Kitchen Cabinet Baskets Shifts Export Focus To Southeast Asia Amid Changing Global Tariffs

kitchen storage basket

Guangzhou Keyuan Metal Products Co., Ltd. Shifts Export Focus to Southeast Asia Amid Changing Global Tariffs

MALAYSIA, April 24, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Guangzhou Keyuan Metal Products Co., Ltd., a leading manufacturer in the kitchen cabinet storage industry, is strategically shifting its export focus to Southeast Asia in response to global tariff changes and rising demand for high-quality kitchen organizers across the region.With over 10 years of experience, Keyuan has built a strong reputation for its OEM manufacturing capabilities and innovative kitchen storage solutions.Comprehensive Kitchen Basket SolutionsGuangzhou Keyuan specializes in the production of both wire baskets and panel baskets for modular kitchen cabinets.The product range covers a wide variety of kitchen storage applications , including dish rack pull-outs, spice organizers, pantry units, corner cabinet systems (such as lazy susans and blind corner pull-outs), and pull-down shelves - providing complete organization options for base cabinets, tall cabinets, and wall-mounted units.With robust OEM capabilities, Keyuan offers fully customizable solutions tailored to different market needs. Options include materials such as 304/201 stainless steel, iron, aluminum alloy, and tempered glass; wire styles including flat, square, round, and oval wire; as well as various surface finishes, installation types, and dimensions.Southeast Asia: A Strategic PivotAs the United States continues to raise tariffs on Chinese imports, many manufacturers are re-evaluating their export strategies. Guangzhou Keyuan has responded decisively by redirecting its export resources to Southeast Asia - a region with stable trade conditions and rapid market expansion.Southeast Asia, including countries like Vietnam, Thailand, Malaysia, Indonesia, and the Philippines, is experiencing a surge in demand for high-quality home and kitchen products, driven by a growing middle class and rising investments in home improvement. This makes the region a natural fit for Keyuan's modern, practical, and durable kitchen storage systems.About Guangzhou Keyuan Metal Products Co., Ltd.Guangzhou Keyuan is a professional OEM/ODM kitchen basket manufacturer based in China. The company is committed to delivering high-performance storage solutions for global markets through innovation, customization, and quality craftsmanship.

SIKUN LIU

Guangzhou Keyuan Metal Products Co. Ltd.

+86 134 1613 9474

email us here

Visit us on social media:

Facebook

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.