Ellis Cropper Donates Financial Education Resources To Community Groups Across Massachusetts

Ellis Cropper is founding member and on the Advisory Board for the Massachusetts Financial Educators Council.

Ellis Cropper delivering a powerful graduation speech advocating for stronger financial education for youth.

- Vince Shorb, NFEC, CEOBOSTON, MA, UNITED STATES, April 24, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Community-based organizations across Massachusetts are now eligible to receive free financial education programming, thanks to the leadership and sponsorship of Ellis Cropper, a founding member of the Massachusetts Financial Educators Council (MFEC) Advisory Board. The MFEC announced that selected schools, nonprofits, and community groups will gain access to these high-quality resources as part of a broader mission to improve financial literacy among Massachusetts residents.Ellis Cropper, Army Major (Ret.), ChFC, CLTC , spearheads the effort. Through his Founding Member status of the MFEC Advisory Board, Cropper distributes complimentary financial education materials and resources to qualified organizations statewide. In just the 9 months of this initiative, the MFEC provided resources to 93 groups across Massachusetts, empowering them to launch or expand financial literacy programs.Organizations throughout the Bay State may receive these complimentary materials if they demonstrate an interest in improving the financial capabilities of the individuals and families they serve. Resources are available for all demographics and age groups. Learn more about eligibility requirements here.Cropper's work supports the MFEC's mission to raise the financial literacy rates of Massachusetts citizens. Despite the state's strong performance on national assessments, Massachusetts still faces significant financial challenges: over 10% of residents live below the poverty line (U.S. Census Bureau), and more than 17% face housing insecurity. Moreover, while Massachusetts teens and young adults scored highest nationally on a financial literacy test, the average (68.07%) still falls below a passing grade (American Public Education Foundation).In addition to his financial contributions, Cropper leads advocacy efforts and provides critical community outreach. As a Certified Financial Education Instructor (CFEI), he delivers workshops, conducts awareness campaigns, and mobilizes support for expanding financial literacy across Massachusetts communities.Through Cropper's leadership and the MFEC's expanded programming, the Council is moving closer to its vision: to create sustainable, community-driven financial education initiatives that address immediate needs while building long-term financial resilience.NFEC CEO, Vince Shorb, states, "Ellis Cropper's generosity and leadership are making a lasting impact across Massachusetts. His commitment to giving people the tools they need for financial independence is inspiring, and we're proud to have him as a driving force behind our efforts."Community groups interested in offering financial education are encouraged to apply. All applicants receive complimentary materials, and selected organizations may be awarded fully-developed and managed financial literacy programs, backed by ongoing support from the MFEC.The Massachusetts Financial Educators Council is a state-level affiliate of the National Financial Educators Council (NFEC), an IACET Accredited Provider and Certified B Corporation. Together with state chapters, the NFEC pursues its mission of improving financial health worldwide - one community at a time.

Claudia Martins

National Financial Educators Council

+1 702-620-3059

email us here

Visit us on social media:

Facebook

X

LinkedIn

Instagram

YouTube

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.