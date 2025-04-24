Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Foreign Ministry Urges Qatari Citizens Planning To Visit Thailand To Fill Digital Arrival Card

2025-04-24 07:12:08
(MENAFN- The Peninsula) QNA

Doha, Qatar: An official source at the Department of Consular Affairs at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs has called on Qatari citizens planning to visit the Kingdom of Thailand, starting from May 1, to fill the Thailand Digital Arrival Card (TDAC) at least 72 hours before travel, through the official website:

