Governor-General Of Solomon Islands Receives Credentials Of Qatar's Ambassador

2025-04-24 07:12:08
(MENAFN- The Peninsula) QNA

Honiara: Governor-General of Solomon Islands HE Sir David Tiva Kapu received the credentials of HE Ali bin Saad Al-Hajri as (non-resident) Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the State of Qatar to Solomon Islands.

HE the Ambassador conveyed the greetings of HH the Amir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al-Thani to HE Governor-General of Solomon Islands, and His Highness' wishes for good health and happiness to him, and to the government and people of Solomon Islands continued progress and prosperity.

For his part, HE Governor-General of Solomon Islands entrusted HE the Ambassador with his greetings to HH the Amir, wishing him good health and happiness, and the State of Qatar continued progress and prosperity.

