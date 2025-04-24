403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Lebanon Informs Iranian Amb. To Abide By Diplomatic Norms
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) BEIRUT, April 24 (KUNA) -- The Lebanese Foreign Ministry, on Thursday, told Iranian Ambassador to Lebanon Mojtabi Amani to abide by diplomatic norms.
The ministry said in a statement that Amani was summoned on the backdrop of his recent stances on issues pertaining to Lebanon.
He was told to abide by diplomatic norms concerning sovereignty and avoid interfering with Lebanon's internal affairs.
The Lebanese government announced previously that arms and weapons should be in the hand of the state only in which Ambassador Amani alluded to the matter in an X statement saying that it was a "conspiracy". (end)
ayb
The ministry said in a statement that Amani was summoned on the backdrop of his recent stances on issues pertaining to Lebanon.
He was told to abide by diplomatic norms concerning sovereignty and avoid interfering with Lebanon's internal affairs.
The Lebanese government announced previously that arms and weapons should be in the hand of the state only in which Ambassador Amani alluded to the matter in an X statement saying that it was a "conspiracy". (end)
ayb
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment