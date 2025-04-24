403
EU Top Diplomat: Russia Real Obstacle To Peace In Ukraine
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) BRUSSELS, April 24 (KUNA) -- The European Union's (EU) High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy, Kaja Kallas condemned on Thursday the missile attack launched by the Russian military on the Ukrainian capital, Kiev, on Thursday night, stating that Russia is the "real obstacle" to peace.
In a post on X, Kallas said that Russia carried out a "deadly" airstrike on Kiev "while claiming to seek peace."
She added, "This (attack) isn't a pursuit of peace, it's a mockery of it."
The EU top diplomat stressed that the "real obstacle" to peace is not Ukraine, but "Russia, whose war aims have not changed."
It is worth noting that Ukrainian emergency services announced that nine people were killed and over 63 others injured in the brutal attack carried out by the Russian military on Kiev early Thursday. (end)
