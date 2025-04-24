Shmyhal Meets With World Bank Representative To Discuss Next Year's Financing

MENAFN - UkrinForm) Prime Minister of Ukraine Denys Shmyhal held discussions with Anna Bjerde, the Managing Director of Operations at the World Bank, focusing on the implementation of existing programs, the launch of new projects, and raising funding for the upcoming year.

The Prime Minister shared details of the meeting on Telegram , Ukrinform reports.

"Ukraine and the World Bank will continue to implement joint projects. During the meeting with Anna Bjerde, the World Bank's Managing Director of Operations, we discussed the implementation of existing programs, launching new projects, and attracting funding next year,” he wrote.

Shmyhal recalled that nearly $2 billion has already been mobilized through the Ukraine Relief, Recovery, Reconstruction and Reform Trust Fund (URTF), established by the World Bank. This fund supports urgent recovery projects in areas such as transport infrastructure (RELINC), energy (Re-Power), healthcare (Heal Ukraine), agriculture (ARISE), and housing recovery (HOPE).

Additionally, joint projects with the World Bank are underway to advance reforms in finance (SURGE), education (LEARN), healthcare (THRIVE), and the private sector (RISE). On April 4, a new initiative, DRIVE, was launched to mitigate the negative impact of damaged or destroyed transport infrastructure.

Shmyhal also noted that since the start of the full-scale invasion, the World Bank has mobilized $51 billion in financial assistance for Ukraine, including $30.7 billion in non-refundable grants.

As reported by Ukrinform, Prime Minister Shmyhal is leading the Ukrainian official delegation on a visit to Washington. As part of the trip, he opened Ukraine Innovation Days, an event held for the second time in the U.S. capital, bringing together politicians, business leaders, scientists, opinion makers, and diplomats.