Hell's Night: Kyiv Is Recovering From Large-Scale Russian Attack

MENAFN - UkrinForm) On the night of April 24, Russia launched a large-scale attack on Ukraine, deploying approximately 70 missiles and nearly 150 drones. Kyiv and the region were among the areas hit.

An Ukrinform photojournalist reported from the Sviatoshynskyi district of the capital, where rescuers are working to clear the rubble from two multi-story residential buildings.

The ongoing search and rescue operation has confirmed eight fatalities, with 31 people hospitalized, including five children.

In total, 12 buildings were damaged during the night attack.

The city is providing assistance to residents of the affected buildings, and a support center for victims has been established in the Sviatoshynskyi district.

Beyond Kyiv and the region, a massive combined Russian attack also impacted the Zhytomyr, Dnipropetrovsk, Kharkiv, Poltava, Khmelnytskyi, Sumy, and Zaporizhzhia.

Photo: Kyrylo Chubotin, Ukrinform