Astara Terminal Upgrade And Bridge Construction Near Completion

MENAFN - AzerNews) Akbar Novruz Read more

The modernization of the Astara terminal and the construction of a cross-border bridge are nearing completion, according to Rovshan Mirzayev, Deputy Head of the Economic Cooperation Department at Azerbaijan's Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Azernews reports.

Mirzayev made the remarks during a Q&A session following the panel discussion titled“Azerbaijan and the Economic Cooperation Organization (ECO): Opportunities and Prospects.”

He emphasized that Azerbaijan continues to prioritize the Trans-Caspian transport route, while also promoting the North-South Transport Corridor as a key strategic direction.

“There are minor problems in financing the Astara-Rasht road, and negotiations are underway between the parties in this direction,” he added, noting that efforts are ongoing to overcome these financial hurdles.

The development of the Astara terminal and bridge is seen as a critical component in enhancing Azerbaijan's role as a regional logistics hub and strengthening economic ties with neighboring countries, particularly Iran and other ECO members.