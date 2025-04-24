Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Kuwait Crown Prince Welcomes French FM

2025-04-24 07:03:51
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, April 24 (KUNA) -- His Highness the Crown Prince Sheikh Sabah Khaled Al-Hamad Al-Sabah received visiting French Minister for Europe and Foreign Affairs Jean-Noel Barrot and his accompanying delegation at Bayan Palace on Thursday.
Minister of Foreign Affairs Abdullah Al-Yahya, His Highness the Crown Prince's Office Chief Jamal Al-Theyab, Undersecretary of Foreign Affairs at His Highness the Crown Prince's Diwan Mazen Al-Issa, Deputy Foreign Minister for Europe Affairs and Minister Plenipotentiary Mohammad Hayati and French Ambassador to Kuwait Olivier Gauvin, were present at the meeting. (end)
