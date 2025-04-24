403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Kuwait Crown Prince Welcomes French FM
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, April 24 (KUNA) -- His Highness the Crown Prince Sheikh Sabah Khaled Al-Hamad Al-Sabah received visiting French Minister for Europe and Foreign Affairs Jean-Noel Barrot and his accompanying delegation at Bayan Palace on Thursday.
Minister of Foreign Affairs Abdullah Al-Yahya, His Highness the Crown Prince's Office Chief Jamal Al-Theyab, Undersecretary of Foreign Affairs at His Highness the Crown Prince's Diwan Mazen Al-Issa, Deputy Foreign Minister for Europe Affairs and Minister Plenipotentiary Mohammad Hayati and French Ambassador to Kuwait Olivier Gauvin, were present at the meeting. (end)
mt
Minister of Foreign Affairs Abdullah Al-Yahya, His Highness the Crown Prince's Office Chief Jamal Al-Theyab, Undersecretary of Foreign Affairs at His Highness the Crown Prince's Diwan Mazen Al-Issa, Deputy Foreign Minister for Europe Affairs and Minister Plenipotentiary Mohammad Hayati and French Ambassador to Kuwait Olivier Gauvin, were present at the meeting. (end)
mt
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment