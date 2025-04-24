403
Min. Al-Huwailah: Kuwait's Creativity Award For People With Special Needs Important
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, April 24 (KUNA) -- The founding of the Kuwait creativity prize for the people with special needs reflects the state's keenness on supporting and honoring this important sector of society, Minister of Social Affairs, Family and Childhood Affairs Dr. Amthal Al-Huwailah said on Thursday.
Speaking to KUNA, Minister Al-Huwaila indicated that the prize would enable to provide a venue for people with disability to highlight their talents and further contribute to Kuwaiti society in various fields.
The award would boost development and contribute to Kuwait's Vision 2035, providing an equal opportunity for their important sector of society, she affirmed.
Social awareness and inclusivity would be bolstering with the announcement of this award, she stressed. (end)
