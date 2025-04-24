403
Gaza Death Toll Jumps To 51,355, 117,248 Injured
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) GAZA, April 24 (KUNA) -- The death toll from Israeli occupation forces' aggression on the Gaza Strip since October 7, 2023, has surged to 51,355, while 117,248 others were wounded.
Some 1,978 people were killed and 5,207 others were wounded since March 18, Palestinian medical sources were quoted by the Palestrina News Agency (WAFA) as saying.
Fifty martyrs and 152 wounded others were taken to hospitals in the Gaza Strip in the past 24 hours, according to the sources.
Ambulances and medics cannot reach many martyrs who still under the rubble of destroyed homes and facilities due to limited sources. end)
