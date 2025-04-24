Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

Gaza Death Toll Jumps To 51,355, 117,248 Injured


2025-04-24 07:03:51
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) GAZA, April 24 (KUNA) -- The death toll from Israeli occupation forces' aggression on the Gaza Strip since October 7, 2023, has surged to 51,355, while 117,248 others were wounded.
Some 1,978 people were killed and 5,207 others were wounded since March 18, Palestinian medical sources were quoted by the Palestrina News Agency (WAFA) as saying.
Fifty martyrs and 152 wounded others were taken to hospitals in the Gaza Strip in the past 24 hours, according to the sources.
Ambulances and medics cannot reach many martyrs who still under the rubble of destroyed homes and facilities due to limited sources. end)
tam


MENAFN24042025000071011013ID1109467722

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search