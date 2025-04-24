ACES Awards 2025 Nominations Now Open
Tanya Suvannapong, Design Director & Principal of Gensler Singapore, receives the 2024 ACES Green Initiative Award in recognition of her firm's leadership in sustainable design.
Now in its 12th year, ACES has earned a reputation for rigour, credibility and substance. Unlike awards driven by sponsorships or popularity, ACES is guided by a comprehensive evaluation framework, a dedicated research team and a panel that values action over appearances.
Singapore has long stood at the intersection of innovation, governance and sustainability. With over 100 ACES Awards secured by Singapore-based organisations, the nation's business community continues to lead by exampleproving that true excellence is not just measurable, but repeatable.
In 2024, Gensler Singapore earned the Green Initiative Award, while Regional Managing Principal David Calkins was again named an Outstanding Leader in Asia. Tata Consultancy Services Asia Pacific, headquartered in Singapore, was named Industry Champion of the Yearreflecting the city-state's growing ESG influence.
ACES was built to recognise leadership that holds up to scrutiny, said Dr. Shanggari Balakrishnan, President of ACES and CEO of MORS Group. Singaporean companies often ask the hard questionsabout transparency, process and integrity. That's why they belong on this platform.
The ACES Awards 2025 will take place 2728 November, shortly after COP30 in Rio de Janeiro. The host cityBali, Taiwan, or Malaysiawill be announced in June.
Categories open: Individual Leadership, Corporate Leadership, Corporate Sustainability.
Wave 2 closes April 30; Wave 3 ends June 2025.
Visit to nominate.
About ACES Awards
The Asia Corporate Excellence & Sustainability (ACES) Awards, organised by MORS Group, is a leading platform that recognises businesses and leaders across Asia for their impact in leadership, sustainability, and responsible growth. ACES highlights those driving meaningful change in their industries and communities.
To nominate for the 2025 ACES Awards, contact Rhasvin Sidhu at ....
