Octa Broker Wins The 'Best Proprietary Trading Platform 2025' Award

AI pattern recognition: a feature that shows the most relevant technical analysis patterns for a chosen instrument and time frame. This instrument scans a vast database of historical data, automatically analyses current price dynamics, and uses machine learning algorithms to highlight actionable trends. Embedded into the Octa app, AI pattern recognition covers all the tradable assets available on the OctaTrader platform. The tool's customisation capabilities allow it to match any client's trading style.

OctaVision: an accessible AI-powered tool that allows traders to analyse an individual closed order or a whole trading session in bulk. OctaVision serves as a detailed and personalised source of trading feedback. It provides relevant data from the client's historical trades and helps traders hone their skills, strategies, and practices. The feature uses plain language to highlight strengths and weaknesses in decision-making.

Space: an expert-curated feed of trading ideas and insights right in the trading platform. Space allows you to connect with like-minded traders while staying up-to-date with the most relevant market trends. By adjusting the feed according to your trading style and preferences, Space provides personalised guidance to keep you in touch with volatile markets.

KUALA LUMPUR, MALAYSIA - Media OutReach Newswire - 24 April 2025 - Octa , a trusted and regulated broker founded in 2011, recently received its 10th award in 2025. This time, World Business Star Magazine recognised Octa as the broker with the best proprietary trading platform of 2025.World Business Star Magazine recently announced the winners of its 2025 awards. These accolades recognise leaders and companies in various business and financial sectors and aim to honour individuals and organisations that have demonstrated excellence and leadership in their respective fields.In the 'Best Proprietary Trading Platform' category, the 2025 World Business Star Magazine award went to Octaan international CFD broker founded in 2011 whose proprietary trading solution, OctaTrader, has already reaped 10 industry accolades this year alone.OctaTrader is a dynamically evolving trading platform that focuses on relieving traders' cognitive load by driving data-driven and AI-enhanced trading processes. Its most prominent features include:World Business Stars Magazine is a UK-based publication covering the financial, business, and technology sectors worldwide. It provides news, features, analysis, commentary, and interviews with industry experts, contributors, and in-house writers. The editorial team endeavours to address key economic and business developments to engage, inform, and connect business leaders, decision-makers, investors, and companies in key markets with factual content every day.___This content is for general informational purposes only ad does not constitute investment advice, a recommendation, or an offer to engage in any investment activity. It does not take into account your investment objectives, financial situation, or individual needs. Any action you take based on this content is at your sole discretion and risk. Octa and its affiliates accept no liability for any losses or consequences resulting from reliance on this material.Trading involves risks and may not be suitable for all investors. Use your expertise wisely and evaluate all associated risks before making an investment decision. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future results.Availability of products and services may vary by jurisdiction. Please ensure compliance with your local laws before accessing them.

Octa is an international CFD broker that has been providing online trading services worldwide since 2011. It offers commission-free access to financial markets and various services used by clients from 180 countries who have opened more than 52 million trading accounts. To help its clients reach their investment goals, Octa offers free educational webinars, articles, and analytical tools.

The company is involved in a comprehensive network of charitable and humanitarian initiatives, including the improvement of educational infrastructure and short-notice relief projects supporting local communities.

In Southeast Asia, Octa received the 'Best Trading Platform Malaysia 2024' and the 'Most Reliable Broker Asia 2023' awards from Brands and Business Magazine and International Global Forex Awards, respectively.



