Portuguese Football Legends Face Off Against UAE Talents In Exhibition Match In Dubai

Organized by 971 Football Academy in cooperation with Dubai Sports Council

An exciting exhibition match will take place this evening (Friday, April 25, 2025), featuring Portuguese football legends and emerging talents from Dubai clubs and the UAE U-17 national team. The event is jointly organized by the 971 Football Academy in cooperation with the Dubai Sports Council and will be held at the GEMS Wellington Academy – Dubai Silicon Oasis.

Details of the match were unveiled during a press conference held at the Dubai Sports Council headquarters, attended by H.E. Saeed Hareb, Secretary General of the Dubai Sports Council, and Nasser Aman Al Rahma, Assistant Secretary General. The panel included Ahmed Salem Al Mahri, Director of Sports Talent Development at the Dubai Sports Council; Portuguese icons Luís Nani, Bruno Alves, and Eder; and Rashed Belhasa, Director of 971 Football Academy. The event was also attended by academy directors and coaches from various Dubai clubs.

Ahmed Al Mahri welcomed the UAE U-17 national team players who recently qualified for the FIFA U-17 World Cup in Qatar. He expressed appreciation for the contributions of club academy directors and coaches, emphasizing that the exhibition match offers a unique platform for young players to gain exposure and develop their skills.

'This is a valuable opportunity for our youth to play alongside world-class stars who dazzled fans with their skills and achievements. These young players represent a national treasure, and events like this help strengthen their confidence and inspire their growth,' said Al Mahri.

He added, 'We are confident in the success of this initiative. It will benefit all participants - the legends will enjoy the Dubai experience and engaging with their fans, while our youth will gain invaluable knowledge from the pitch. This is also a great chance for football lovers to witness true sporting artistry.'

Rashed Belhasa, founder of 971 Football Academy, remarked, 'Organizing this match marks the beginning of many future events and tournaments that the academy will host to support football development and youth talent. This was a dream of mine since childhood, and now it has become a reality. Tomorrow's match will also feature former UAE national team star Omar Abdulrahman (Amoory), AFC Champions League MVP and a celebrated Arab player, alongside Yahya Al Ghassani of Shabab Al Ahli and several popular influencers.'

Portuguese star Luís Nani said, 'It's an honor to be part of this initiative. I share the vision of 971 Academy, which provides the next generation of players with opportunities to develop and excel. This match can open doors for young players and give them the experience needed to pursue professional careers.'

Eder, scorer of Portugal's historic winning goal in the Euro 2016 final, stated, 'I'm grateful to the Dubai Sports Council and 971 Academy for this chance to contribute. When I was 17, it was hard to meet professional players. This is a golden opportunity for these boys. I also congratulate the UAE team for qualifying for the World Cup and encourage them to stay focused and committed.'

Bruno Alves added, 'We are here to help develop young players' skills and knowledge, which is crucial - because knowledge is power. We're committed to sharing our experience to help them reach even greater heights.'

Match Details:

Name: Portuguese Football Stars Exhibition Match with Future Talents

Date: Friday, April 25, 2025

Time: 6:00 PM

Venue: GEMS Wellington Academy – Dubai Silicon Oasis