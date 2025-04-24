TCL Unveils The New C6K QD-Mini LED TV Series: Best-In-Class Mini LED Innovation Meets Modern Living

MENAFN - Dubai PR Network)TCL Electronics, a leading consumer electronics brand and Global Top 1 Mini LED TV Brand, proudly announces the launch of its new C6K QD-Mini LED TV series in the UAE Designed to deliver unbeatable performance and unbelievable value, the C6K lineup redefines home entertainment by combining next-gen display innovation, elegant aesthetics, and immersive sound.

Next-Level Picture, Powered by QD-Mini LED

The TCL C6K features advanced QD-Mini LED technology with over 512 local dimming zones, high HDR brightness, and a wide colour gamut, delivering ultra-vivid colours, sharp details, and superior contrast, ensuring every scene is lifelike and cinematic.

The Power of Mini LED, Elevated

This flagship performance is driven by TCL's exclusive All Domain Halo Control Technology, which covers the entire light journey from generation to display. It integrates high-efficiency light-emitting chips, self-developed lens technology, super Micro-OD structure, precision light and shadow control algorithms, and TCL's self-produced high-end CSOT HVA panels. This full-stack innovation dramatically reduces haloing, enhances black levels, and ensures image clarity from every angle.

By tackling common halo effects and improving light control at every step, TCL delivers unparalleled contrast, depth, and picture precision even in the brightest environments.

Key Features of the TCL C6K Series in the UAE:



QLED Technology

Next-gen colourful quantum crystal material achieving a wide colour gamut for longer-lasting, vibrant visuals.

144Hz Native Refresh Rate

Ultra-smooth, fluid motion for gaming, sports, and fast-action scenes.

ONKYO 2.1 Hi-Fi Sound

Immersive cinematic audio with Dolby Atmos and DTS Virtual:X support.

Ultra-Slim Design

Sleek profile with magnetic seamless wall-mounting and ≤ 60mm thickness for a refined aesthetic.

Matte Display (85” & 98”)

Anti-glare, reflection-free screen for uninterrupted viewing in bright spaces. High Contrast HVA Panels (75' and below )

Up to 7000:1 native contrast ratio and ultra-wide viewing angles for deeper blacks and richer details.

A Flagship Experience for Every Home

Whether it's the thrill of gaming, the passion of football, or the richness of cinema, the TCL C6K delivers flagship performance across all content formats. It is available in multiple screen sizes, including 65”, 75”, 85”, and 98”, the C6K is crafted to its designed to elevate every living space into an immersive entertainment zone.

Availability in the UAE:

The TCL C6K QD-Mini LED TV series will be available from April 2025 at leading electronics retailers and online platforms including Sharaf DG, EROS, Carrefour, Lulu, Emax, Jumbo, Amazon and Noon across the UAE.