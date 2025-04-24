John Zabasky Calls For A National Shift Toward No-Cost Healthcare Access For All Workers

MENAFN - Zex PR Wire)

Los Angeles, CA, 24th April 2025, ZEX PR WIRE , John Theodore Zabasky , CEO of WorXsiteHR Insurance Solutions, Inc., is urging industry leaders, employers, and lawmakers to rethink how healthcare is delivered to America's most vulnerable workers. Drawing on over a decade of experience leading a company that provides no-cost healthcare to lower-income, part-time, and seasonal workers, Zabasky is advocating for broader adoption of innovative, employer-supported healthcare models.

“We've reached a point where we can no longer ignore the gap,” said Zabasky.“Roughly 25% of U.S. workers are part-time, many with multiple jobs-and they still can't afford basic healthcare. That's not just a policy problem. It's a systems problem.”

According to the U.S. Census Bureau, over 27 million Americans were uninsured in 2022. Many of them are employed but excluded from traditional employer-sponsored healthcare plans. Zabasky believes that ERISA- and Section 125-compliant models like WorXsiteHR's HealthWorX Plan can offer scalable, legal alternatives that work within existing frameworks.

“This isn't about socialized medicine,” Zabasky added.“It's about smart design. With the right infrastructure, we've proven you can offer real healthcare at no cost to the worker or employer-and still maintain quality, compliance, and efficiency.”

WorXsiteHR currently donates over $100 million per year in healthcare services and premiums, funded by nonprofit subsidies and employer tax savings. Their platform has been audited by the U.S. Department of Labor and is fully ACA-compliant.

Still, Zabasky insists that it's not just about what his company does-it's about what others can do.

“Any business leader can be part of this shift,” he said.“You can audit your benefits strategy, review tax-saving healthcare options, or simply talk to your HR department about how to better support part-time and hourly workers. It starts with asking the right questions.”

He also encourages policymakers to support regulations that reward employers who adopt innovative benefit structures rather than penalizing them with one-size-fits-all compliance measures.

“If we want healthier communities and a more stable workforce, we need to build systems that include everyone-not just full-time salaried employees,” said Zabasky.“We need to normalize no-cost, high-impact healthcare access. That's the next frontier.”

Business owners, HR professionals, and concerned citizens are encouraged to explore the legal pathways available to provide no-cost healthcare access within their own organizations. Evaluate your current benefits plan. Learn how Section 125 and ERISA compliance can create opportunities for tax savings while expanding coverage. Ask better questions. Start local. Change is already possible-if you're willing to build it.

About John Zabasky

John Theodore Zabasky is the CEO of WorXsiteHR Insurance Solutions, Inc. and the architect behind the HealthWorX Plan, a no-cost medical solution serving America's underserved workforce. He is a recognized voice in healthcare system innovation and holds advanced degrees in history, business, information systems, and health sciences.