Run For“Beautiful Bangladesh” In Dhaka On April 25

Dhaka: Bangladesh is set to host its first-ever tourism-promoting marathon titled 'Beautiful Bangladesh Run 2025' at Hatirjheel in the capital on April 25.

The Aviation and Tourism Journalists Forum of Bangladesh (ATJFB) with Rhythm Group as the title sponsor as well as with support from Bangladesh Tourism Board (BTB) is organizing the event, said a press release.

The marathon will begin at 6:00 am from the Police Plaza point at Hatirjheel, featuring a 7.5-kilometre competitive race and a 2-kilometre fun run aimed at families and amateur participants.

Over 700 runners from diverse professional backgrounds, particularly from the aviation and tourism sectors, are expected to take part in the landmark event, which aims to promote Bangladesh's tourism potential both locally and globally.

Ambassadors and high commissioners from more than ten countries including the UAE, Malaysia, Thailand, the Philippines, Nepal, Brazil, Algeria, Argentina, and Brunei to Bangladesh are also expected to attend the event.

The run is also supported by several organizations including Civil Aviation Authority of Bangladesh (CAAB), Tourist Police Bangladesh, Association of Travel Agents of Bangladesh (ATAB), and Tour Operators Association of Bangladesh (TOAB).

Organizers said the primary objective of the event is to highlight and promote the country's vibrant aviation and tourism sectors. They expressed hope that the event would spread awareness among citizens, particularly the youth, about the importance of responsible tourism, concluded the release.

