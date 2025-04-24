Global Aerospace Leaders Convene Over Lunch Hosted By TAS

Dhaka: A luncheon was hosted in Doha recently by KM Mozibul Hoque, Chairman of Total Aviation Systems (TAS) and Honorary Consul of Yemen, bringing together leading figures from the worlds of aerospace, international development, corporate transformation, and diplomacy.

The meeting over lunch marked a meaningful cross-sector dialogue and future-focused collaboration, said a release.

Among the guests was Lauren Dreyer, Vice President of SpaceX, which leads space technology in Bangladesh, added the release.

Nevvena, Vice President of Philip Morris International, that plays a vital role in global business transformation.

Also present was Richard Griffiths, Senior Advisor to Elon Musk, offering insight from the intersection of innovation and leadership networking between Bangladesh and global leadership.

Kristina Murrin, CEO of The King Charles Foundation, attended too, whose work is centered on sustainable development and prevention of heritage in Bangladesh and social change.

Professor Luis G Franceschi, Assistant Secretary-General of Commonwealth, was also present-a key figure in advancing democratic governance and international cooperation.

As host, KM Mozibul Hoque emphasized the value of such informal but impactful settings to foster dialogue beyond borders.

Held in the vibrant capital of Qatar, the meeting underscored Doha's growing role as a global hub for innovation, diplomacy, and strategic engagement, concluded the release.

