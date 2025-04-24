Visteon Announces First Quarter 2025 Financial Results
|
VISTEON CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARIES
|
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF COMPREHENSIVE INCOME (LOSS)
|
(In millions except per share amounts)
|
(Unaudited)
|
|
|
Three Months Ended
|
|
March 31,
|
|
2025
|
|
2024
|
|
|
|
|
Net sales
|
$ 934
|
|
$ 933
|
Cost of sales
|
(796)
|
|
(814)
|
Gross margin
|
138
|
|
119
|
Selling, general and administrative expenses
|
(47)
|
|
(52)
|
Restructuring, net
|
-
|
|
(2)
|
Interest income, net
|
1
|
|
-
|
Equity in net income (loss) of non-consolidated affiliates
|
2
|
|
(4)
|
Other income (expense), net
|
1
|
|
2
|
Income (loss) before income taxes
|
95
|
|
63
|
Provision for income taxes
|
(28)
|
|
(19)
|
Net income (loss)
|
67
|
|
44
|
Less: Net (income) loss attributable to non-controlling interests
|
(2)
|
|
(2)
|
Net income (loss) attributable to Visteon Corporation
|
$ 65
|
|
$ 42
|
|
|
|
|
Comprehensive income (loss)
|
$ 87
|
|
$ 29
|
Less: Comprehensive (income) loss attributable to non-controlling
|
(3)
|
|
(1)
|
Comprehensive income (loss) attributable to Visteon Corporation
|
$ 84
|
|
$ 28
|
|
|
|
|
Basic earnings (loss) per share attributable to Visteon Corporation
|
$ 2.39
|
|
$ 1.52
|
|
|
|
|
Diluted earnings (loss) per share attributable to Visteon Corporation
|
$ 2.36
|
|
$ 1.50
|
|
|
|
|
Average shares outstanding (in millions)
|
|
|
|
Basic
|
27.2
|
|
27.6
|
Diluted
|
27.5
|
|
28.0
|
VISTEON CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARIES
|
CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
|
(In millions)
|
|
|
(Unaudited)
|
|
|
|
March 31,
|
|
December 31,
|
|
2025
|
|
2024
|
ASSETS
|
|
|
|
Cash and equivalents
|
$ 655
|
|
$ 623
|
Restricted cash
|
3
|
|
3
|
Accounts receivable, net
|
613
|
|
578
|
Inventories, net
|
310
|
|
283
|
Other current assets
|
116
|
|
109
|
Total current assets
|
1,697
|
|
1,596
|
|
|
|
|
Property and equipment, net
|
462
|
|
452
|
Intangible assets, net
|
153
|
|
152
|
Right-of-use assets
|
128
|
|
100
|
Investments in non-consolidated affiliates
|
29
|
|
27
|
Deferred tax assets
|
439
|
|
441
|
Other non-current assets
|
89
|
|
94
|
Total assets
|
$ 2,997
|
|
$ 2,862
|
|
|
|
|
LIABILITIES AND EQUITY
|
|
|
|
Short-term debt
|
$ 18
|
|
$ 18
|
Accounts payable
|
556
|
|
505
|
Accrued employee liabilities
|
90
|
|
107
|
Current lease liability
|
22
|
|
29
|
Other current liabilities
|
241
|
|
257
|
Total current liabilities
|
927
|
|
916
|
|
|
|
|
Long-term debt, net
|
297
|
|
301
|
Employee benefits
|
125
|
|
127
|
Non-current lease liability
|
112
|
|
78
|
Deferred tax liabilities
|
47
|
|
43
|
Other non-current liabilities
|
92
|
|
87
|
|
|
|
|
Stockholders' equity:
|
|
|
|
Common stock
|
1
|
|
1
|
Additional paid-in capital
|
1,368
|
|
1,376
|
Retained earnings
|
2,613
|
|
2,548
|
Accumulated other comprehensive loss
|
(287)
|
|
(306)
|
Treasury stock
|
(2,382)
|
|
(2,390)
|
Total Visteon Corporation stockholders' equity
|
1,313
|
|
1,229
|
Non-controlling interests
|
84
|
|
81
|
Total equity
|
1,397
|
|
1,310
|
Total liabilities and equity
|
$ 2,997
|
|
$ 2,862
|
VISTEON CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARIES
|
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS
|
(In millions)
|
(Unaudited)
|
|
|
Three Months Ended
|
|
March 31,
|
|
2025
|
|
2024
|
OPERATING
|
|
|
|
Net income (loss)
|
$ 67
|
|
$ 44
|
Adjustments to reconcile net income (loss) to net cash provided from
|
|
|
|
Depreciation and amortization
|
25
|
|
22
|
Non-cash stock-based compensation
|
11
|
|
10
|
Equity in net loss (income) of non-consolidated affiliates, net of
|
(2)
|
|
4
|
Other non-cash items
|
(1)
|
|
3
|
Changes in assets and liabilities:
|
|
|
|
Accounts receivable
|
(24)
|
|
3
|
Inventories
|
(20)
|
|
(51)
|
Accounts payable
|
51
|
|
37
|
Other assets and other liabilities
|
(37)
|
|
(3)
|
Net cash provided from operating activities
|
70
|
|
69
|
INVESTING
|
|
|
|
Capital expenditures, including intangibles
|
(35)
|
|
(37)
|
Other
|
2
|
|
-
|
Net cash used by investing activities
|
(33)
|
|
(37)
|
FINANCING
|
|
|
|
Principal repayment of term debt facility
|
(4)
|
|
(4)
|
Dividends to non-controlling interests
|
(4)
|
|
-
|
Repurchase of common stock
|
(7)
|
|
(20)
|
Stock based compensation tax withholding payments
|
(6)
|
|
(7)
|
Proceeds from the exercise of stock options
|
3
|
|
-
|
Net cash used by financing activities
|
(18)
|
|
(31)
|
Effect of exchange rate changes on cash
|
13
|
|
(12)
|
Net decrease in cash, equivalents, and restricted cash
|
32
|
|
(11)
|
Cash, equivalents, and restricted cash at beginning of the period
|
626
|
|
518
|
Cash, equivalents, and restricted cash at end of the period
|
$ 658
|
|
$ 507
VISTEON CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARIES
RECONCILIATION OF NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES
(In millions except per share amounts)
(Unaudited)
Adjusted EBITDA : Adjusted EBITDA is presented as a supplemental measure of the Company's performance that management believes is useful to investors because the excluded items may vary significantly in timing or amounts and/or may obscure trends useful in evaluating and comparing the Company's operating activities across reporting periods. The Company defines adjusted EBITDA as net income attributable to the Company adjusted to eliminate the impact of depreciation and amortization, provision for (benefit from) income taxes, non-cash stock-based compensation expense, net interest expense, net income attributable to non-controlling interests, net restructuring expense, equity in net (income)/loss of non-consolidated affiliates, gain on non-consolidated affiliate transactions, and other gains and losses not reflective of the Company's ongoing operations. Because not all companies use identical calculations, this presentation of adjusted EBITDA may not be comparable to similarly titled measures of other companies.
|
|
Three Months Ended
|
|
March 31,
|
Visteon :
|
2025
|
|
2024
|
Net income attributable to Visteon Corporation
|
$ 65
|
|
$ 42
|
Depreciation and amortization
|
25
|
|
22
|
Non-cash, stock-based compensation expense
|
11
|
|
10
|
Provision for income taxes
|
28
|
|
19
|
Restructuring, net
|
-
|
|
2
|
Interest income, net
|
(1)
|
|
-
|
Net income attributable to non-controlling interests
|
2
|
|
2
|
Equity in net loss (income) of non-consolidated affiliates
|
(2)
|
|
4
|
Other
|
1
|
|
1
|
Adjusted EBITDA
|
$ 129
|
|
$ 102
|
|
|
|
Adjusted EBITDA is not a recognized term under U.S. GAAP and does not purport to be a substitute for net income as an indicator of operating performance or cash flows from operating activities as a measure of liquidity. Adjusted EBITDA has limitations as an analytical tool and is not intended to be a measure of cash flow available for management's discretionary use, as it does not consider certain cash requirements such as interest payments, tax payments and debt service requirements. In addition, the Company uses adjusted EBITDA (i) as a factor in incentive compensation decisions, (ii) to evaluate the effectiveness of the Company's business strategies, and (iii) because the Company's credit agreements use similar measures for compliance with certain covenants.
VISTEON CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARIES
RECONCILIATION OF NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES
(In millions except per share amounts)
(Unaudited)
Free Cash Flow and Adjusted Free Cash Flow : Free cash flow and adjusted free cash flow are presented as supplemental measures of the Company's liquidity that management believes are useful to investors in analyzing the Company's ability to service and repay its debt. The Company defines free cash flow as cash flow provided from operating activities less capital expenditures, including intangibles. The Company defines adjusted free cash flow as cash flow provided from operating activities less capital expenditures, including intangibles as further adjusted for restructuring related payments. Because not all companies use identical calculations, this presentation of free cash flow and adjusted free cash flow may not be comparable to other similarly titled measures of other companies.
|
|
Three Months Ended
|
|
March 31,
|
Visteon :
|
2025
|
|
2024
|
Cash provided from operating activities
|
$ 70
|
|
$ 69
|
Capital expenditures, including intangibles
|
(35)
|
|
(37)
|
Free cash flow
|
$ 35
|
|
$ 32
|
Restructuring related payments
|
3
|
|
2
|
Adjusted free cash flow
|
$ 38
|
|
$ 34
Free cash flow and adjusted free cash flow are not recognized terms under U.S. GAAP and do not purport to be a substitute for cash flows from operating activities as a measure of liquidity. Free cash flow and adjusted free cash flow have limitations as analytical tools as they do not reflect cash used to service debt and do not reflect funds available for investment or other discretionary uses. In addition, the Company uses free cash flow and adjusted free cash flow (i) as factors in incentive compensation decisions and (ii) for planning and forecasting future periods.
VISTEON CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARIES
RECONCILIATION OF NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES
(In millions except per share amounts)
(Unaudited)
Adjusted Net Income and Adjusted Earnings Per Share : Adjusted net income and adjusted earnings per share are presented as supplemental measures that management believes are useful to investors in analyzing the Company's profitability, providing comparability between periods by excluding certain items that may not be indicative of recurring business operating results. The Company believes management and investors benefit from referring to these supplemental measures in assessing company performance and when planning, forecasting and analyzing future periods. The Company defines adjusted net income as net income attributable to Visteon adjusted to eliminate the impact of restructuring expense, loss on divestiture, gain on non-consolidated affiliate transactions, other gains and losses not reflective of the Company's ongoing operations and related tax effects. The Company defines adjusted earnings per share as adjusted net income divided by diluted shares. Because not all companies use identical calculations, this presentation of adjusted net income and adjusted earnings per share may not be comparable to other similarly titled measures of other companies.
|
|
Three Months Ended
|
|
March 31,
|
|
2025
|
|
2024
|
Net income attributable to Visteon
|
$ 65
|
|
$ 42
|
|
|
|
|
Diluted earnings per share :
|
|
|
|
Net income attributable to Visteon
|
$ 65
|
|
$ 42
|
Average shares outstanding, diluted
|
27.5
|
|
28.0
|
Diluted earnings per share
|
$ 2.36
|
|
$ 1.50
|
|
|
|
|
Adjusted net income and adjusted earnings per share :
|
|
|
|
Net income attributable to Visteon
|
$ 65
|
|
$ 42
|
Restructuring, net
|
-
|
|
2
|
Other
|
1
|
|
1
|
Adjusted net income
|
$ 66
|
|
$ 45
|
Average shares outstanding, diluted
|
27.5
|
|
28.0
|
Adjusted earnings per share
|
$ 2.40
|
|
$ 1.61
|
|
|
|
Adjusted net income and adjusted earnings per share are not recognized terms under U.S. GAAP and do not purport to be a substitute for profitability. Adjusted net income and adjusted earnings per share have limitations as analytical tools as they do not consider certain restructuring and transaction-related payments and/or expenses. In addition, the Company uses adjusted net income and adjusted earnings per share for internal planning and forecasting purposes.
|
____________________
|
1
|
Visteon y/y sales growth (ex. FX and net pricing) compared to production for Visteon customers weighted on Visteon sales contribution.
