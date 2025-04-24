Beautyworld 2025 Wraps Up With Confidence

Beautyworld Saudi Arabia 2025 came to a confident close today after three packed days of inspiration, creativity and innovation at the Riyadh International Convention and Exhibition Centre (RICEC).

The fifth edition welcomed exhibitors from 37 countries, reinforcing its position as the Kingdom's premier international platform for the beauty, fragrance, hair, and wellness trade.

The final day carried the same buzz and business energy, with standing-room only sessions, lively pavilions, and ongoing business meetings and networking across the halls.

Brands in Focus

Scentis, renowned for its high-quality, neutral pH paper used by master perfumers in Grasse, showcased several innovations at Beautyworld Saudi Arabia. Highlights included elegant new customizable mouillettes holders, the patented“Wet and See” card that reveals messages when sprayed, and luxurious sample boxes designed with JC Gaydon for stylish fragrance presentations.

Figta Beauty is a trusted importer, wholesaler, and exporter committed to delivering authentic beauty products. The UAE-based online retailer proudly introduced two premium skincare brands during Beautyworld Saudi Arabia for the first time. Glowy n' Glassy, a complete skincare line designed to cleanse, calm, and protect the skin for a radiant, healthy glow; and Keynoteskin, a brand rooted in Korean beauty traditions and advanced skincare science, offering innovative formulations that deliver visible, transformative results.

Al Haramain Perfumes is a heritage fragrance house known for blending traditional Arabic perfumery with modern elegance. With decades of expertise, the brand offers a wide range of luxurious scents crafted from the finest ingredients.”This is my second time at Beautyworld, and the growth compared to last year is incredible. We launched our new premium 'Natural Series' line here, and the response has been great. With over 100 showrooms across the GCC, we're excited to expand into the Saudi market. Beautyworld is a fantastic platform-not just for showcasing products but for connecting with potential partners and customers.” – Said Kalim Shaikh, Global Sales Manager at Al Haramain Perfumes.

A confident close for Next in Beauty

The final day of the Next in Beauty Conference featured deep-dive sessions into the future of Saudi beauty retail and the growing intersection of wellness and personal care. Topics included: what's next for beauty retail in Saudi Arabia; how tech and AI are reshaping product discovery; and wellness as the new frontier in salons and spas.

At the“What's Next for Beauty Retail in Saudi Arabia?” session at Next in Beauty, experts unpacked key trends shaping the market-from booming online platforms to the rise of experiential retail and the growing influence of travel retail. Tonya Tan Lay Tin, Founder of World Future Enterprises, highlighted the role of digitalization and how younger consumers are driving e-commerce. Nouran Ghannam, Co-Founder of Stllr Network, emphasized the power of creators, noting:“Nano influencers and UGC creators offer authentic content that converts. TikTok excels in discovery, while Snapchat leads in conversions in the KSA market.”

Nail Arena wraps with creative energy

At the Nail Arena powered by Sawaya International, creativity and precision were on full display. Final demos featured innovative systems like Gelish Vortex and IQ Go File, as well as eye-catching finishes including Blooming Gel, Cat Eye, and Ombre effects.

“Beautyworld Saudi Arabia was my first major exhibition experience, and it's been incredible to connect with new people, showcase our products, and ideas. As a nail educator of over 10 years, I'm always looking for healthier, more innovative techniques-and this event truly opened new doors. The talent and ambition in the Saudi nail community are seriously impressive,” said Nadine Merhe, Nail Educator at Sawaya International.

Organisers reflect on a high-impact edition

“There's a real sense of momentum at this show – not just crowds, but quality business and forward-looking dialogue,” said Bilal Al Barmawi, CEO and Founder of 1st Arabia Trade Shows & Conferences.“This event is now a must-attend platform for international brands and regional leaders alike.”

“What we're seeing in Saudi Arabia is nothing short of transformation,” added Syed Ali Akbar, Show Director at Messe Frankfurt Middle East.“This market isn't catching up – it's setting the pace. Beautyworld Saudi Arabia is where that momentum gathers.”

With strong exhibitor feedback and high-level interest from new regions, organisers confirmed that planning for the 2026 edition is already underway, with increased demand for space and content-led programming.