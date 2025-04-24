403
Trump Media Bets Big On Crypto Etfs To Diversify And Survive
(MENAFN- The Rio Times) On April 22, 2025, Trump Media & Technology Group (TMTG) announced a binding deal with Crypto and Yorkville America Digital to launch a new suite of exchange-traded funds (ETFs) focused on digital assets and U.S.-centric industries.
The move marks a major strategic shift for TMTG, which operates Truth Social and has struggled to generate stable revenue from social media alone.
TMTG plans to invest up to $250 million of its own cash reserves into these ETFs and related financial products, with Charles Schwab set to act as custodian.
The company will roll out these offerings under its Truth brand, aiming to attract investors interested in both digital assets and traditional American sectors like energy and manufacturing.
Crypto, a platform with over 140 million users, will provide the backend technology, custody, and cryptocurrency supply for the ETFs, while Yorkville America Digital will advise on product development.
The planned ETFs will include baskets of cryptocurrencies-such as Bitcoin and Crypto's native token, Cronos (CRO)-alongside equities from industries considered vital to the U.S. economy.
TMTG Eyes Global Crypto ETF Market
TMTG expects to launch these products globally, pending regulatory approval, with distribution through Crypto's broker-dealer, Foris Capital US LLC.
The company has not yet filed ETF applications with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), but intends to do so soon. This financial pivot comes as TMTG faces mounting pressure to diversify.
The company reported losses of $400 million in 2024 and earned just $3.6 million in revenue, despite a market capitalization of $4.6 billion.
The new ETF initiative seeks to tap into the growing demand for regulated, diversified crypto investment vehicles, especially among retail investors who align with TMTG's“America First” branding.
Market reaction to the announcement was swift. Trump Media's stock rose by around 25% over five days following the news, signaling renewed investor interest. However, technical indicators suggest the rally may be short-lived unless the company can deliver concrete results.
The regulatory environment for crypto ETFs remains uncertain. As of now, the SEC has only approved spot Bitcoin and Ethereum ETFs. The appointment of Paul Atkins, known for a deregulatory stance, as SEC Chairman has raised hopes for broader
ETF approvals, but no guarantees exist. TMTG's products will also need clearance in Europe and Asia, where regulatory standards vary. This move is not TMTG 's first foray into digital assets.
The Trump family has previously launched crypto ventures, including World Liberty Financial and a mining operation called American Bitcoin. The current ETF push, however, represents the company's most ambitious attempt to establish itself in financial services.
TMTG's partnership with Crypto and Yorkville America Digital reflects a calculated effort to leverage brand loyalty and political identity in the investment world.
If successful, the initiative could provide much-needed revenue and help the company pivot from a struggling media firm to a player in the fintech sector. For now, the real story remains one of risk, brand leverage, and an attempt to turn political capital into financial survival.
