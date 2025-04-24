403
World Bank Warns On Brazil’S Fiscal Risks As Growth Outlook Dims
(MENAFN- The Rio Times) The World Bank, during its spring meetings in Washington, cut Brazil's 2025 growth forecast from 2.2% to 1.8%. The institution also lowered the outlook for Latin America and the Caribbean to 2.1%, down from 2.5%.
These changes reflect mounting global uncertainty, persistent inflation, and tight financial conditions. Brazil's economy grew by 3.4% in 2024, its best performance since 2021.
Yet, the market expects only 1.98% growth in 2025, less than the government's 2.3% target. Analysts see just 1.61% growth for 2026. The divergence between official and private forecasts highlights skepticism about the government's economic management.
Inflation remains a central concern. Financial markets expect Brazil's inflation to reach 5.65% in 2025, well above the 3% target and even the 4.5% upper limit set by the National Monetary Council.
The Central Bank raised its benchmark interest rate to 14.25% in March 2025 to contain price pressures. Analysts expect rates to climb to 15% by year-end, before easing to 12.5% in 2026.
These high rates make credit expensive and slow investment, but policymakers see them as necessary to keep inflation under control. External factors weigh heavily on Brazil's outlook.
Delayed interest rate cuts in advanced economies, especially the United States, keep global borrowing costs high. Trade tensions, particularly new tariffs, and China's slowing demand for commodities hit Brazilian exports.
Brazil's 2025 Budget Strives for Fiscal Balance
The Brazilian real faces pressure, with the exchange rate forecast to close 2025 at 5.90 per US dollar. Domestically, Brazil 's Congress approved a 2025 budget with a R$15 billion ($2.63 billion) primary surplus target.
Lawmakers increased spending by R$11.9 billion ($2.09 billion) compared to the government's original draft. The budget aims to strengthen fiscal credibility, but fiscal fragility remains a risk.
The government cut the Bolsa Família social program by R$9 billion ($1.58 billion) from 2024 levels, while boosting health and urban development funding. Brazil's economic story in 2025 centers on balancing inflation control, fiscal credibility, and growth.
High interest rates, global trade disruptions, and weak external demand challenge policymakers and businesses. The country's ability to adapt its strategy and restore investor confidence will shape its economic path in the coming year.
