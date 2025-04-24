Priyanka Chopra Reveals Her Go-To Skincare Secret For Summer

MENAFN - IANS) Mumbai, April 24 (IANS) Global icon Priyanka Chopra took to social media to share her go-to beauty tip for keeping her skin fresh, hydrated, and glowing in summer.

She posted a photo of herself wearing a sheet face mask, giving fans a peek into her seasonal skincare ritual. On Thursday, the desi girl took to her Instagram stories to share a photo of herself wherein she is seen sitting in a car wearing a sheet mask. Alongside the image, she wrote,“Skin care on the go...what's your skincare routine? The 'Baywatch' actress often shares photos giving fans a glimpse into her skincare regime, offering tips and tricks she swears by to maintain her radiant glow.

Besides sharing her photos and skincare routine, Priyanka Chopra also uses social media to voice her thoughts on important issues.

Recently, she condemned the terror attack in Pahalgam, expressing her sorrow and solidarity with the victims and their families. She wrote on her IG,“What happened in Pahalgam is reprehensible. People were there on vacations, honeymoons, celebrating with their families. Just taking in the beauty of Kashmir. So many innocent lives were caught in a storm they never asked for. Targeted, right in front of their loved ones.”

The 42-year-old actress added,“This is not a tragedy we can move past from. This heinous attack should shake the conscience of humanity. This will haunt us for a long time. To those grieving, displaced, mourning, and living in fear, my thoughts and prayers are with you. I'm so deeply anguished by this.”

On the professional front, Priyanka Chopra's American action-comedy film,“Heads of State,” is scheduled to premiere worldwide on Prime Video on July 2, 2025.

Priyanka has also been cast as the female lead in SS Rajamouli's much-anticipated film,“SSMB29,” where she will star alongside Tollywood superstar Mahesh Babu for the first time. This untitled project will also mark her return to Telugu cinema after her 2002 romantic film,“Apuroopam.”