Noah Holdings Limited Files 2024 Annual Report On Form 20-F

SHANGHAI, April 24, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Noah Holdings Limited ("Noah" or the "Company") (NYSE: NOAH and HKEX: 6686), a leading and pioneer wealth management service provider offering comprehensive one-stop advisory services on global investment and asset allocation primarily for Mandarin-speaking high net worth investors, today announced that it filed its annual report on Form 20-F for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2024 with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission on April 24, 2025.

The annual report can be accessed on Noah's investor relations website at . The Company will also provide all shareholders the ability, upon request, to receive a hard copy of the complete audited financial statements free of charge. Requests should be directed to the Company's Investor Relations Department at [email protected] .

About Noah Holdings Limited

Noah Holdings Limited (NYSE: NOAH and HKEX: 6686) is a leading and pioneer wealth management service provider offering comprehensive one-stop advisory services on global investment and asset allocation primarily for mandarin-speaking high-net-worth investors. Noah's American depositary shares, or ADSs, are listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol "NOAH", and its shares are listed on the main board of the Hong Kong Stock Exchange under the stock code "6686." One ADS represents five ordinary shares, par value $0.00005 per share.

In 2024, Noah distributed RMB63.9 billion (US$8.8 billion) of investment products. Through Gopher Asset Management and Olive Asset Management, Noah had assets under management of RMB151.5 billion (US$20.8 billion) as of December 31, 2024.

Noah's domestic and overseas wealth management business primarily distributes private equity, public securities and insurance products denominated in RMB and other currencies. Noah's network covers major cities in mainland China, as well as Hong Kong (China), New York, Silicon Valley, Singapore, and Los Angeles. The Company's wealth management business had 462,049 registered clients as of December 31, 2024. Through its domestic and overseas asset management business operated by Gopher Asset Management and Olive Asset Management, Noah manages private equity, public securities, real estate, multi-strategy and other investments denominated in RMB and other currencies. The Company also provides other businesses.

SOURCE Noah Holdings Limited

