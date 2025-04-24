First Citizens Bancshares Reports First Quarter 2025 Earnings

RALEIGH, N.C., April 24, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- First Citizens BancShares, Inc. ("BancShares") (Nasdaq: FCNCA ) reported earnings for the first quarter of 2025.

Chairman and CEO Frank B. Holding, Jr. said: "Our first quarter financial results were solid, including loan growth in the Commercial Bank and SVB Commercial segments, as well as deposit growth, primarily in the Direct Bank and throughout our Branch Network. Credit remained stable with net charge-offs declining from the fourth quarter. We maintained strong capital and liquidity positions which allowed us to return an additional $613 million of capital to our stockholders through share repurchases. We also successfully completed the issuance of $500 million of senior unsecured notes and $750 million of subordinated notes. While we acknowledge uncertainty in the current environment, we enter it from a position of strength and are excited about our prospects moving forward."

FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS

Measures referenced below "as adjusted" or "excluding PAA" (or purchase accounting accretion) are non-GAAP financial measures. Refer to the Financial Supplement available at firstcitizens or for a reconciliation of each non-GAAP measure to the most directly comparable GAAP measure.

Net income for the first quarter of 2025 ("current quarter") was $483 million compared to $700 million for the fourth quarter of 2024 ("linked quarter"). Net income available to common stockholders for the current quarter was $468 million, or $34.47 per common share, compared to $685 million, or $49.21 per common share, in the linked quarter. The decrease in net income available to common stockholders of $217 million was mainly due to an increase in income tax expense of $132 million as the linked quarter included a decrease in income tax expense from the revaluation of the deferred tax liability. The tax rate applied in the linked quarter declined after we filed our first income tax returns that included the SVBB Acquisition. Pretax income for the current quarter was $651 million compared to $736 million for the linked quarter, a decrease of $85 million.

Adjusted net income for the current quarter was $528 million compared to $643 million for the linked quarter. Adjusted net income available to common stockholders was $513 million, or $37.79 per common share, a $115 million decrease from $628 million, or $45.10 per common share, in the linked quarter.

Current quarter results included the following select items:



Acquisition-related expenses of $42 million,



Intangible asset amortization of $15 million, and

Net impact of $15 million for the tax effect of notable items.

NET INTEREST INCOME AND MARGIN



Net interest income totaled $1.66 billion for the current quarter, a decrease of $46 million from the linked quarter. Net interest income related to PAA was $75 million compared to $82 million in the linked quarter, a decrease of $7 million. Net interest income, excluding PAA, was $1.59 billion compared to $1.63 billion in the linked quarter, a decrease of $39 million, primarily due to the following:





Interest income on loans decreased $86 million. Interest income on loans, excluding loan PAA, decreased $80 million as a result of a lower yield, partially offset by the impact of a higher average balance.





Interest income on interest-earning deposits at banks decreased $57 million due to declines in the average balance and the federal funds rate.





Interest income on investment securities increased $37 million due to a higher average balance and a higher yield.





Interest expense on interest-bearing deposits decreased $64 million, mainly due to a lower rate paid, partially offset by the impact of a higher average balance.



Interest expense on borrowings increased $4 million, primarily due to a higher average balance as we issued $500 million of senior unsecured notes and $750 million of subordinated notes during the current quarter.



Net interest margin ("NIM") was 3.26% compared to 3.32% in the linked quarter. NIM compression was mainly due to a decline in the yield on interest-earning assets (due primarily to decreases in the federal funds rate in the linked quarter), a mix shift from interest-earning deposits at banks to investment securities, and an increase in average interest-bearing deposits, partially offset by a decline in the cost of interest-bearing deposits and an increase in average loans. Lower PAA had a 1 basis point negative impact on NIM during the current quarter. NIM, excluding PAA, was 3.12% compared to 3.16% in the linked quarter.





The yield on average interest-earning assets was 5.68%, a decrease of 15 basis points from the linked quarter, mainly due to declines in yields on loans and interest-earning deposits at banks, and slightly lower loan PAA, partially offset by a higher yield on investment securities.

The rate paid on average interest-bearing liabilities was 3.22%, a decrease of 17 basis points from the linked quarter, primarily due to a lower rate paid on interest-bearing deposits, partially offset by the impact of a higher average balance of interest-bearing deposits.

NONINTEREST INCOME AND EXPENSE



Noninterest income was $635 million compared to $699 million in the linked quarter, a decrease of $64 million, which included a decline in the fair value adjustment on marketable equity securities of $15 million, as well as declines in gains on sales of loans of $8 million, leasing equipment of $6 million and marketable equity securities of $2 million.



Adjusted noninterest income was $479 million compared to $516 million in the linked quarter, a decrease of $37 million, primarily the result of a decline in other noninterest income of $28 million, mainly attributable to the negative impacts from fair value changes in customer derivative positions driven by changes in the rate environment, as well as the write-down of a held for sale asset. Additionally, decreases in adjusted rental income on operating lease equipment of $6 million and factoring commissions of $3 million were partially offset by an increase in wealth management services of $2 million.



Noninterest expense was $1.49 billion compared to $1.52 billion in the linked quarter, a decrease of $24 million. Acquisition-related expenses and capitalized software impairment decreased $20 million and $10 million, respectively, compared to the linked quarter.



Adjusted noninterest expense was $1.28 billion compared to $1.27 billion in the linked quarter, an increase of $9 million, primarily the result of the following:





An increase in total personnel cost of $17 million, mainly attributable to merit-based compensation increases, net staff additions, and seasonal increases in employee benefits and payroll taxes, as well as increases in marketing expense of $8 million mostly related to the Direct Bank, third-party processing of $6 million, and FDIC insurance expense of $5 million, partially offset by the following:

A decline in other noninterest expense of $20 million, reflecting decreases in non-income taxes, donations to support relief efforts for recent natural disasters, as well as a decrease in professional fees of $5 million.

BALANCE SHEET SUMMARY



Loans and leases totaled $141.36 billion at March 31, 2025, an increase of $1.14 billion (3.3% annualized) compared to $140.22 billion at December 31, 2024. Loan growth was mostly attributable to the following:





Commercial Bank segment growth of $733 million (7.8% annualized) was mainly related to loans in our industry verticals, primarily Tech Media and Telecom and Healthcare.





SVB Commercial segment growth of $444 million (4.8% annualized) was mostly related to Global Fund Banking, partially offset by a decline in the investor dependent portfolio.



General Bank segment loans declined by $40 million as loan growth in Wealth was more than offset by declines in the Branch Network.



Total investment securities were $44.32 billion at March 31, 2025, an increase of $229 million since December 31, 2024. The increase was mainly attributable to purchases of approximately $1.86 billion short duration available for sale U.S. agency mortgage-backed and U.S. Treasury investment securities during the current quarter, partially offset by sales of approximately $1.20 billion of U.S. Treasury investment securities, as well as paydowns and maturities.



Deposits totaled $159.33 billion at March 31, 2025, an increase of $4.10 billion since December 31, 2024 (10.7% annualized growth). Deposit growth was attributable to the following:





Corporate deposits increased $2.76 billion, mostly due to growth in Direct Bank savings deposits.





General Bank segment deposits increased $1.35 billion, mainly due to growth in the Branch Network and Community Association Banking.





SVB Commercial segment deposits increased $496 million despite the strategic decision to move $2.4 billion in select cash sweep deposits to off-balance sheet client funds during the current quarter.



Commercial Bank segment deposits decreased $508 million.



Noninterest-bearing deposits represented 25.6% of total deposits as of March 31, 2025, compared to 24.9% at December 31, 2024. The cost of average total deposits was 2.32% for the current quarter, compared to 2.46% for the linked quarter.

Funding mix remained stable with 80.6% of total funding composed of deposits.

PROVISION FOR CREDIT LOSSES AND CREDIT QUALITY



Provision for credit losses totaled $154 million for the current quarter compared to $155 million for the linked quarter. The current quarter provision for credit losses included a provision for loan and lease losses of $148 million and a provision for off-balance sheet credit exposure of $6 million.





The provision for loan and lease losses for the current quarter was $148 million compared to $158 million for the linked quarter. The $10 million decrease in the provision for loan and lease losses was mainly attributable to a decrease in net charge-offs of $16 million, partially offset by the impact of a $4 million reserve build in the current quarter compared to a $2 million reserve release in the linked quarter.



The $9 million increase in the provision for off-balance sheet credit exposure was mostly due to an increase in off-balance sheet credit exposure and modest deterioration in the macroeconomic forecast.



Net charge-offs were $144 million for the current quarter, representing 0.41% of average loans, compared to $160 million, or 0.46% of average loans, for the linked quarter. The $16 million decrease was primarily related to lower net charge-offs in the equipment finance portfolio.



Nonaccrual loans were $1.21 billion, or 0.85% of loans, at March 31, 2025, compared to $1.18 billion, or 0.84% of loans, at December 31, 2024.

The allowance for loan and lease losses totaled $1.68 billion, an increase of $4 million from the linked quarter, primarily due to modest deterioration in the macroeconomic forecast, as well as increases in loan volume, partially offset by the result of a mix shift from the investor dependent portfolio to the Global Fund Banking portfolio, which has a lower loss rate relative to our other loan portfolios, and lower specific reserves for individually evaluated loans. The reserve release of $2 million in the linked quarter was primarily due to lower specific reserves, partially offset by increases in loan volume. The allowance for loan and lease losses as a percentage of loans was 1.19% at March 31, 2025 compared to 1.20% at December 31, 2024.

CAPITAL AND LIQUIDITY



Capital ratios are well above regulatory requirements. The estimated total risk-based capital, Tier 1 risk-based capital, Common equity Tier 1 risk-based capital, and Tier 1 leverage ratios were 15.23%, 13.35%, 12.81%, and 9.75%, respectively, at March 31, 2025.



During the current quarter, we repurchased 302,683 shares of our Class A common stock for $613 million and paid a dividend of $1.95 per share on our Class A and Class B common stock. Shares repurchased during the current quarter represented 2.38% of Class A common shares and 2.21% of total Class A and Class B common shares outstanding at December 31, 2024. From inception of the Share Repurchase Program ("SRP") through March 31, 2025, we have repurchased 1,117,324 shares of our Class A common stock for $2.28 billion, representing 8.26% of Class A common shares and 7.69% of total Class A and Class B common shares outstanding as of June 30, 2024. The total capacity remaining under the SRP was $1.22 billion as of March 31, 2025.

Liquidity position remains strong as liquid assets were $62.79 billion at March 31, 2025, compared to $59.34 billion at December 31, 2024.

