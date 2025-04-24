RPC, Inc. Reports First Quarter 2025 Financial Results And Declares Regular Quarterly Cash Dividend
|
Selected Industry Data (Source: Baker Hughes, Inc., U.S. Energy Information Administration)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
1Q:25
|
|
4Q:24
|
|
Change
|
|
% Change
|
|
1Q:24
|
|
Change
|
|
% Change
|
|
U.S. rig count (avg)
|
|
|
588
|
|
|
586
|
|
|
2
|
|
0.3
|
%
|
|
623
|
|
|
(35)
|
|
(5.6)
|
%
|
Oil price ($/barrel)
|
|
$
|
71.93
|
|
$
|
70.59
|
|
$
|
1.34
|
|
1.9
|
%
|
$
|
77.46
|
|
$
|
(5.53)
|
|
(7.1)
|
%
|
Natural gas ($/Mcf)
|
|
$
|
4.14
|
|
$
|
2.43
|
|
$
|
1.71
|
|
70.4
|
%
|
$
|
2.15
|
|
$
|
1.99
|
|
92.6
|
%
1Q:25 Consolidated Financial Results (sequential comparisons versus 4Q:24)
Revenues were $332.9 million, down 1%. Revenues for pressure pumping, the Company's largest service line, were flat, while all other service lines combined decreased 1%. Within the Technical Services segment, pressure pumping pricing remains highly competitive in the marketplace, offsetting gains in asset utilization. Coiled tubing revenues decreased slightly while downhole tools and cementing were essentially unchanged. Within the Support Services segment, rental tools grew during the quarter with a seasonal pickup from year-end activity. New product launches in downhole tools continued to gain initial customer acceptance and are expected to contribute more meaningfully during 2025.
Cost of revenues , which excludes depreciation and amortization of $32.4 million, was $243.9 million, down from $250.2 million. These costs decreased 3% during the quarter, contributing to improved operating income. The decrease was primarily due to reduced fleet and transportation costs as we supplied fuel on fewer jobs, which is positive for our mix, as well as lower insurance costs, which were elevated in 4Q:24. Materials and supplies expenses were also lower, reflecting lower sand and other materials provided to customers. The Company continued its efforts to control discretionary costs in response to challenging oilfield services industry conditions.
Selling, general and administrative expenses were $42.5 million, up from $41.2 million; as a percent of revenues, SG&A increased 50 basis points to 12.8% due primarily to increased IT system implementation expenses and slightly lower revenues.
Interest income totaled $3.4 million, up slightly as interest rates and cash balances were generally stable.
Income tax provision was $4.5 million, or 27.2% of income before income taxes, reflecting a more normalized tax rate compared to the relatively low rate reported in 4Q:24 when the Company benefitted from certain tax strategies and interest received on tax refunds.
Net income and diluted EPS were $12.0 million and $0.06, respectively, versus $12.8 million and $0.06, respectively, in 4Q:24, due to the higher tax rate. Net income margin decreased 20 basis points sequentially to 3.6%.
EBITDA was $48.9 million, up from $46.1 million, reflecting lower operating costs partially offset by the slight decline in revenues. EBITDA margin increased 100 basis points sequentially to 14.7%.
Non-GAAP adjustments : there were no adjustments to GAAP performance measures in 1Q:25 other than those necessary to calculate EBITDA, EBITDA margin and free cash flow (see Appendices A and B).
Balance Sheet, Cash Flow and Capital Allocation
Cash and cash equivalents were $326.7 million at the end of the first quarter, with no outstanding borrowings under the Company's $100 million revolving credit facility (facility subject to $16.1 million outstanding letters of credit). These balances do not reflect the impact of the $245 million Pintail acquisition (closed on April 1, 2025), which included a $170 million cash payment, and the issuance of a $50 million seller note and $25 million of restricted common stock.
Net cash provided by operating activities and free cash flow were $39.9 million and $7.6 million, respectively, in 1Q:25.
Payment of dividends totaled $8.7 million in 1Q:25. Additionally, the Board of Directors declared a regular quarterly cash dividend of $0.04 per share, payable on June 10, 2025, to common stockholders of record at the close of business on May 9, 2025.
Share repurchases totaled $2.9 million in 1Q:25 related to restricted share vesting.
Segment Operations (sequential comparisons versus 4Q:24)
Technical Services performs value-added completion, production and maintenance services directly to a customer's well. These services include pressure pumping, downhole tools, coiled tubing, cementing, and other offerings.
-
Revenues decreased 1% to $311.8 million
Operating income was $14.0 million, up 32%
Results were driven primarily by lower insurance costs, decreased fleet and transportation costs as discussed above and other cost control measures
Support Services provides equipment for customer use or services to assist customer operations, including rental tools, pipe inspection services and storage.
-
Revenues were $21 million, up 1%
Operating income was $2.7 million, up 3%
Results were driven by higher activity in rental tools and the fixed-cost nature of these service lines
|
|
|
Three Months Ended
|
|
|
|
March 31,
|
|
December 31,
|
|
March 31,
|
|
(In thousands)
|
|
2025
|
|
2024
|
|
2024
|
|
|
|
|
(Unaudited)
|
|
|
(Unaudited)
|
|
|
(Unaudited)
|
|
Revenues:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Technical Services
|
|
$
|
311,844
|
|
$
|
314,635
|
|
$
|
356,394
|
|
Support Services
|
|
|
21,033
|
|
|
20,726
|
|
|
21,439
|
|
Total revenues
|
|
$
|
332,877
|
|
$
|
335,361
|
|
$
|
377,833
|
|
Operating income:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Technical Services
|
|
$
|
14,003
|
|
$
|
10,603
|
|
$
|
31,956
|
|
Support Services
|
|
|
2,661
|
|
|
2,572
|
|
|
3,599
|
|
Corporate expenses
|
|
|
(5,804)
|
|
|
(4,515)
|
|
|
(4,420)
|
|
Gain on disposition of assets, net
|
|
|
1,526
|
|
|
1,857
|
|
|
1,214
|
|
Total operating income
|
|
$
|
12,386
|
|
$
|
10,517
|
|
$
|
32,349
|
|
Interest expense
|
|
|
(131)
|
|
|
(130)
|
|
|
(234)
|
|
Interest income
|
|
|
3,395
|
|
|
3,303
|
|
|
2,965
|
|
Other income, net
|
|
|
885
|
|
|
350
|
|
|
767
|
|
Income before income taxes
|
|
$
|
16,535
|
|
$
|
14,040
|
|
$
|
35,847
|
Conference Call Information
RPC, Inc. will hold a conference call today, April 24, 2025, at 9:00 a.m. ET to discuss the results for the quarter. Interested parties may listen in by accessing a live webcast in the investor relations section of RPC, Inc.'s website at . The live conference call can also be accessed by calling (888) 440-5966, or (646) 960-0125 for international callers, and using conference ID number 9842359. For those not able to attend the live conference call, a replay will be available in the investor relations section of RPC, Inc.'s website beginning approximately two hours after the call and for a period of 90 days.
About RPC
RPC provides a broad range of specialized oilfield services and equipment primarily to independent and major oilfield companies engaged in the exploration, production and development of oil and gas properties throughout the United States, including the Gulf of America, mid-continent, southwest, Appalachian and Rocky Mountain regions, and in selected international markets. RPC's investor website can be found at .
Forward Looking Statements
Certain statements and information included in this press release constitute "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such forward-looking statements include statements that look forward in time or express management's beliefs, expectations or hopes. In particular, such statements include, without limitation: our belief that our acquisition of Pintail Completions brings a scaled and high-quality company into our portfolio; our belief that Pintail's strong Permian operations are driven by a blue chip customer data base and a highly regarded management team; our plans to bring world-class well completion services to our customers and to continue to build our diversified oilfield services model; intense competition to keep assets utilized and that we will remain disciplined with our investments and scrutinize capital deployment and other costs to maximize returns on capital; our excitement regarding the Pintail acquisition; our belief that we are operating in a period of high uncertainty as the new administration's tariff actions have caused macro concerns; our belief that commodity prices have been volatile and that the near-term oil supply and demand outlooks are unclear and that the implications for current economic policies are likely to remain fluid; our commitment to conservatively managing the business, driving cash flow and maintaining financial flexibility and a healthy balance sheet; and statements that new product launches in downhole tools continued to gain initial customer acceptance and are expected to contribute more meaningfully during 2025. Risk factors that could cause such future events not to occur as expected include the following: the price of oil and natural gas and overall performance of the U.S. economy, both of which can impact capital spending by our customers and demand for our services; business interruptions due to adverse weather conditions; changes in the competitive environment of our industry; political instability in the petroleum-producing regions of the world; the actions of the OPEC oil cartel; our customers' drilling and production activities; the risk that our assessments, such as regarding the oversupplied nature of oilfield services, will turn out incorrect; and our ability to identify and complete acquisitions and/or other strategic investments or transactions. Additional factors that could cause the actual results to differ materially from management's projections, forecasts, estimates, and expectations are contained in RPC's Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2024.
For information about RPC, Inc., please contact:
Mark Chekanow, CFA, Vice President Investor Relations
(404) 419-3809
[email protected]
Michael L. Schmit, Chief Financial Officer
(404) 321-2140
[email protected]
|
RPC INCORPORATED AND SUBSIDIARIES
|
|
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS (In thousands except per share data)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Three Months Ended
|
|
|
March 31,
|
|
December 31,
|
|
March 31,
|
|
|
2025
|
|
2024
|
|
2024
|
|
|
|
(Unaudited)
|
|
|
(Unaudited)
|
|
|
(Unaudited)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
REVENUES
|
|
$
|
332,877
|
|
$
|
335,361
|
|
$
|
377,833
|
COSTS AND EXPENSES:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Cost of revenues (exclusive of depreciation and amortization shown separately
|
|
|
243,895
|
|
|
250,248
|
|
|
276,609
|
Selling, general and administrative expenses
|
|
|
42,499
|
|
|
41,249
|
|
|
40,085
|
Depreciation and amortization
|
|
|
35,623
|
|
|
35,204
|
|
|
30,004
|
Gain on disposition of assets, net
|
|
|
(1,526)
|
|
|
(1,857)
|
|
|
(1,214)
|
Operating income
|
|
|
12,386
|
|
|
10,517
|
|
|
32,349
|
Interest expense
|
|
|
(131)
|
|
|
(130)
|
|
|
(234)
|
Interest income
|
|
|
3,395
|
|
|
3,303
|
|
|
2,965
|
Other income, net
|
|
|
885
|
|
|
350
|
|
|
767
|
Income before income taxes
|
|
|
16,535
|
|
|
14,040
|
|
|
35,847
|
Income tax provision
|
|
|
4,505
|
|
|
1,278
|
|
|
8,380
|
NET INCOME
|
|
$
|
12,030
|
|
$
|
12,762
|
|
$
|
27,467
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
EARNINGS PER SHARE
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Basic
|
|
$
|
0.06
|
|
$
|
0.06
|
|
$
|
0.13
|
Diluted
|
|
$
|
0.06
|
|
$
|
0.06
|
|
$
|
0.13
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
WEIGHTED AVERAGE SHARES OUTSTANDING
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Basic
|
|
|
215,691
|
|
|
214,950
|
|
|
215,001
|
Diluted
|
|
|
215,691
|
|
|
214,950
|
|
|
215,001
|
RPC INCORPORATED AND SUBSIDIARIES
|
|
CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
(In thousands)
|
|
|
March 31,
|
|
December 31,
|
|
|
2025
|
|
2024
|
|
|
|
(Unaudited)
|
|
|
|
ASSETS
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Cash and cash equivalents
|
|
$
|
326,724
|
|
$
|
325,975
|
Accounts receivable, net
|
|
|
252,268
|
|
|
276,577
|
Inventories
|
|
|
109,761
|
|
|
107,628
|
Income taxes receivable
|
|
|
89
|
|
|
4,332
|
Prepaid expenses
|
|
|
13,182
|
|
|
16,136
|
Other current assets
|
|
|
2,021
|
|
|
2,194
|
Total current assets
|
|
|
704,045
|
|
|
732,842
|
Property, plant and equipment, net
|
|
|
503,910
|
|
|
513,516
|
Operating lease right-of-use assets
|
|
|
26,023
|
|
|
27,465
|
Finance lease right-of-use assets
|
|
|
4,682
|
|
|
4,400
|
Goodwill
|
|
|
50,824
|
|
|
50,824
|
Other intangibles, net
|
|
|
13,251
|
|
|
13,843
|
Retirement plan assets
|
|
|
30,674
|
|
|
30,666
|
Other assets
|
|
|
12,510
|
|
|
12,933
|
Total assets
|
|
$
|
1,345,919
|
|
$
|
1,386,489
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
LIABILITIES
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Accounts payable
|
|
$
|
88,760
|
|
$
|
84,494
|
Accrued payroll and related expenses
|
|
|
21,888
|
|
|
25,243
|
Accrued insurance expenses
|
|
|
6,891
|
|
|
7,942
|
Accrued state, local and other taxes
|
|
|
5,438
|
|
|
3,234
|
Income taxes payable
|
|
|
3,010
|
|
|
446
|
Unearned revenue
|
|
|
1,381
|
|
|
45,376
|
Current portion of operating lease liabilities
|
|
|
7,033
|
|
|
7,108
|
Current portion of finance lease liabilities and finance obligations
|
|
|
3,796
|
|
|
3,522
|
Accrued expenses and other liabilities
|
|
|
4,101
|
|
|
4,548
|
Total current liabilities
|
|
|
142,298
|
|
|
181,913
|
Long-term accrued insurance expenses
|
|
|
13,942
|
|
|
12,175
|
Long-term retirement plan liabilities
|
|
|
23,211
|
|
|
24,539
|
Long-term operating lease liabilities
|
|
|
19,599
|
|
|
21,724
|
Long-term finance lease liabilities
|
|
|
491
|
|
|
559
|
Other long-term liabilities
|
|
|
9,272
|
|
|
9,099
|
Deferred income taxes
|
|
|
55,520
|
|
|
58,189
|
Total liabilities
|
|
|
264,333
|
|
|
308,198
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Common stock
|
|
|
21,602
|
|
|
21,494
|
Capital in excess of par value
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
-
|
Retained earnings
|
|
|
1,062,805
|
|
|
1,059,625
|
Accumulated other comprehensive loss
|
|
|
(2,821)
|
|
|
(2,828)
|
Total stockholders' equity
|
|
|
1,081,586
|
|
|
1,078,291
|
Total liabilities and stockholders' equity
|
|
$
|
1,345,919
|
|
$
|
1,386,489
|
RPC INCORPORATED AND SUBSIDIARIES
|
|
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
(In thousands)
|
Three Months Ended March 31,
|
|
2025
|
|
2024
|
|
|
|
(Unaudited)
|
|
|
(Unaudited)
|
OPERATING ACTIVITIES
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Net income
|
|
$
|
12,030
|
|
$
|
27,467
|
Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Depreciation and amortization
|
|
|
35,623
|
|
|
30,004
|
Working capital
|
|
|
(6,920)
|
|
|
(3,945)
|
Other operating activities
|
|
|
(868)
|
|
|
3,033
|
Net cash provided by operating activities
|
|
|
39,865
|
|
|
56,559
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
INVESTING ACTIVITIES
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Capital expenditures
|
|
|
(32,270)
|
|
|
(52,778)
|
Proceeds from sale of assets
|
|
|
4,827
|
|
|
3,772
|
Net cash used for investing activities
|
|
|
(27,443)
|
|
|
(49,006)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
FINANCING ACTIVITIES
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Payment of dividends
|
|
|
(8,653)
|
|
|
(8,621)
|
Cash paid for common stock purchased and retired
|
|
|
(2,868)
|
|
|
(9,858)
|
Cash paid for finance lease and finance obligations
|
|
|
(152)
|
|
|
(185)
|
Net cash used for financing activities
|
|
|
(11,673)
|
|
|
(18,664)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Net increase (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents
|
|
|
749
|
|
|
(11,111)
|
Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of period
|
|
|
325,975
|
|
|
223,310
|
Cash and cash equivalents at end of period
|
|
$
|
326,724
|
|
$
|
212,199
Non-GAAP Measures
RPC, Inc. has used the non-GAAP financial measures of EBITDA, EBITDA margin and free cash flow in today's earnings release. These measures should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for performance or liquidity measures prepared in accordance with GAAP. Management believes that presenting these non-GAAP measures enables investors to compare the operating performance of our core business consistently over various time periods, and in the case of EBITDA, without regard to changes in our capital structure. Management believes that free cash flow, which measures our ability to generate additional cash from our business operations, is an important financial measure for use in evaluating RPC's liquidity. Free cash flow should be considered in addition to, rather than as a substitute for, net cash provided by operating activities as a measure of our liquidity. Additionally, RPC's definition of free cash flow is limited, in that it does not represent residual cash flows available for discretionary expenditures, due to the fact that the measure does not deduct the payments required for debt service and other contractual obligations or payments made for business acquisitions. Therefore, management believes it is important to view free cash flow as a measure that provides supplemental information to our Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows.
A non-GAAP financial measure is a numerical measure of financial performance, financial position, or cash flows that either 1) excludes amounts, or is subject to adjustments that have the effect of excluding amounts, that are included in the most directly comparable measure calculated and presented in accordance with GAAP in the statement of operations, balance sheet or statement of cash flows, or 2) includes amounts, or is subject to adjustments that have the effect of including amounts, that are excluded from the most directly comparable measure so calculated and presented.
Set forth in the appendices below are reconciliations of these non-GAAP measures with their most directly comparable GAAP measures. These reconciliations also appear on RPC, Inc.'s investor website, which can be found on the Internet at .
|
Appendix A
|
(Unaudited)
|
|
Three Months Ended
|
|
|
|
March 31,
|
|
December 31,
|
|
March 31,
|
|
(In thousands)
|
|
2025
|
|
2024
|
|
2024
|
|
Reconciliation of Net Income to EBITDA
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Net income
|
|
$
|
12,030
|
|
$
|
12,762
|
|
$
|
27,467
|
|
Adjustments:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Add: Income tax provision
|
|
|
4,505
|
|
|
1,278
|
|
|
8,380
|
|
Add: Interest expense
|
|
|
131
|
|
|
130
|
|
|
234
|
|
Add: Depreciation and amortization
|
|
|
35,623
|
|
|
35,204
|
|
|
30,004
|
|
Less: Interest income
|
|
|
3,395
|
|
|
3,303
|
|
|
2,965
|
|
EBITDA
|
|
$
|
48,894
|
|
$
|
46,071
|
|
$
|
63,120
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Revenues
|
|
$
|
332,877
|
|
$
|
335,361
|
|
$
|
377,833
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Net income margin(1)
|
|
|
3.6 %
|
|
|
3.8 %
|
|
|
7.3 %
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
EBITDA margin(1)
|
|
|
14.7 %
|
|
|
13.7 %
|
|
|
16.7 %
|
|
|
(1) Net income margin is calculated as net income divided by revenues. EBITDA margin is calculated as EBITDA divided by revenues.
|
Appendix B
|
(Unaudited)
|
|
Three Months Ended March 31,
|
(In thousands)
|
|
2025
|
|
2024
|
Reconciliation of Operating Cash Flow to Free Cash Flow
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Net cash provided by operating activities
|
|
$
|
39,865
|
|
$
|
56,559
|
Capital expenditures
|
|
|
(32,270)
|
|
|
(52,778)
|
Free cash flow
|
|
$
|
7,595
|
|
$
|
3,781
SOURCE RPC, Inc.WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+
Newsrooms &
Influencers 9k+
Digital Media
Outlets 270k+
Journalists
Opted In GET STARTED
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment