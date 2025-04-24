Menas Zone Vy Da Unveils Vietnam's First Heritage-Inspired Urban Oasis In Hue

Ideally situated in the Vy Da Ward, the project occupies a prized corner with three major road frontages-Pham Van Dong Boulevard, Lam Hoang Street, and Han Mac Tu Street. The location ensures residents are within a five-minute radius of major landmarks including Trang Tien Bridge, Dong Ba Market, and the iconic Imperial Citadel. Easy access to National Highway 49 also links residents to Thuan An Beach, amplifying the area's tourism and investment potential.

Menas Zone Vy Da is the result of a world-class design collaboration between Aedas Singapore (master planning), Belt Collins Hong Kong (landscape), and SLA (lighting). This prestigious alliance earned the project the "Best Urban Housing Architectural Design" at the PropertyGuru Vietnam Property Awards.

The development offers two primary residential-commercial formats tailored to both homeowners and investors:



Commercial Shophouses (33 units): Multi-functional spaces ideal for restaurants, cafés, boutiques, and professional offices. Shop Villas (13 units): Four-story "dual-purpose" villas with commercial space on the lower levels and luxury living quarters and rooftop entertainment above.

This blend of functionality and design positions Menas Zone Vy Da as a future-forward real estate model.

At the core of Menas Zone Vy Da is its commitment to cultural celebration and artistic expression . Anchored by a dynamic Festival Mall, the project will host an array of community events, live performances, and art showcases, making it a lively destination for residents and tourists alike.

Signature Events Include:



Rock Show "H on Viet" on April 30 – a grand musical celebration of Vietnam's reunification anniversary

Vietnamese Chess Festival – honoring traditional games

"Y Quan B ach Pho" Costume Show – reviving classic Vietnamese attire "THE AO D AI – The Silk Legend" – a spectacular live visual performance celebrating national identity

Additionally, the innovative series "A Thousand Years of Storytelling" will bring live cultural storytelling to life across cities, curated by different artists in a format that is unscripted, unreplicated, and deeply personal evoking the soul of Hue in every performance.

Menas Zone Vy Da is more than a real estate development-it's a transformative vision for Hue's future as a vibrant, globally connected, yet culturally rooted urban center . By blending heritage and innovation, the project embodies the city's evolving identity while honoring its rich past.

FOR MORE INFORMATION

Contact:

Public Relations Department

Ariyana Vi Da Joint Stock Company

Hotline: (+84) 1800 6799

Website:

Facebook: Menas Zone Vỹ Dạ

SOURCE Ariyana Vi Da Joint Stock Company